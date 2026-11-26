Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
1Aug25: As my Russian gets better Kadyrov is a fascinating character to me. Reminds me of a southern baptist ALOT. Here he shows off his special forces, in preparation for artic war with USA, to Putin whom he regifted the cybertruck that Elon gave him. t.me/RKadyrov_95/58…
12:06 PM · Aug 16, 2025 · 377 Views
1 Like
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
This is the "cyberbeast" im refering to. Elon gave Kadyrov, and another asset Brandon Harrera, these trucks to popularize the in recruitment games like Halo, COD, and Fallout. It was also a clever way to get a cybertruck into Russian's hands. https://t.co/7MR3pmKLF2
Lars Peterson @FermentiLlc
1Aug25: As my Russian gets better Kadyrov is a fascinating character to me. Reminds me of a southern baptist ALOT. Here he shows off his special forces, in preparation for artic war with USA, to Putin whom he regifted the cybertruck that Elon gave him. https://t.co/ynVjvOeWo9
12:59 PM · Aug 16, 2025 · 244 Views
1 Like
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
@deafprophet @ConceptualJames Whats up with Sechin and Kadyrov? We can safely assume Kadyrov got the cybertruck from qatar now?
11:02 PM · Jan 2, 2026 · 3.91K Views
1 Repost
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
Kadyrov obtained this cybertruck, seen in his 17Aug25 post, through Kazakhstan's sanctions evasion networks via All Stop Motors LLC, Murrieta GA. Kazak Zhuldyzym Shaimaranova recieved the truck which was then registered in russia to Shamil Amiyev. meduza.io/en/feature/202…
Lars Peterson @FermentiLlc
@deafprophet @ConceptualJames Whats up with Sechin and Kadyrov? We can safely assume Kadyrov got the cybertruck from qatar now?
1:10 PM · Jan 3, 2026 · 5.54K Views
1 Reply · 3 Reposts · 7 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
@RichardHanania Kadyrov can drive them around in his cybertruck.
3:04 PM · Jan 3, 2026 · 541 Views
2 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
America removing sanctions on russian floating crude directly benifets Mikhail Safarbekovich Gutseriyev. Here he is with Kadyrov, his nephew, celebrating the windfall on 6Mar26. t.me/RKadyrov_95/64… Gutseriyev's history of collusion with oligarchs. reuters.com/article/us-rus…
Lars Peterson @FermentiLlc
1Aug25: As my Russian gets better Kadyrov is a fascinating character to me. Reminds me of a southern baptist ALOT. Here he shows off his special forces, in preparation for artic war with USA, to Putin whom he regifted the cybertruck that Elon gave him. https://t.co/ynVjvOeWo9
1:09 PM · Mar 14, 2026 · 69 Views
1 Reply
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
I mean, like, do Americans even understand what the fuck is going on here? No clue I bet. Kadyrov and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
1:22 PM · Mar 14, 2026 · 49 Views
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
@JamesAFulk Her voice is so annoying. DDGSarah, of DDGeopolitics, did lots of spaces before the 24 election were she was boosting Syrian Girl's whining. Zagonel helped lift Sarah up in Spaces. They all say we are Hitler. https://t.co/RQu2tmlg73 https://t.co/crDImcrI48
Zagonel @Zagonel85
@Partisangirl
5:43 PM · Mar 17, 2026 · 159 Views
1 Reply · 2 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
@JamesAFulk DDGEOPOLITICS 24Mar26: Sarah - Christopher Helali - Scott Ritter https://t.co/AexzkPoWEc
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
"The tree of liberty needs to be cleansed every now and then with the blood of tyrants. Let it grow in the Middle East." Scott Ritter on the hypocrisy of U.S. foreign policy: America claims to spread democracy while allied with hereditary Gulf monarchies but, "We're at war right
6:11 PM · Mar 24, 2026 · 213 Views
2 Reposts · 2 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
@captive_dreamer This is just a recycled propaganda style they used to pump Kadyrov up at the beginning of the Ukraine war. Remember they gassed his midget ass way up and he did absolutely fuck all in the field. Same thing will happen to this clown.
4:02 PM · Apr 6, 2026 · 743 Views
1 Reply · 1 Repost · 33 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
@two85ATC250 @DDGSarah She paid the toll.
12:05 AM · Jun 7, 2026 · 31 Views
1 Like
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
DDGSarah just said 75% chance russia un alived Lindsey Graham. Take that for what its worth. https://t.co/VWrQIW50FJ
6:24 PM · Jul 12, 2026 · 130 Views
1 Reply · 3 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
RT @Meowllian: Christopher Helali co-runs @DD_Geopolitics with @DDGSarah — the media propaganda arm of the American Communist Party, aka M…
12:50 PM · Jul 13, 2026 · 2 Views
47 Reposts
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
DDSarah explains to Albert Bishai how Christopher Helali, and herself, got to Iran.
10:25 PM · Jul 14, 2026 · 241 Views
5 Replies · 2 Reposts · 5 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
@NaturalHierarch @SputnikInt Helali on que with "war criminal".
Christopher Helali @ChrisHelali
Lindsey Graham was a WAR CRIMINAL!
3:43 AM · Jul 15, 2026 · 20 Views
1 Like
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
RT @FermentiLlc: DDSarah explains to Albert Bishai how Christopher Helali, and herself, got to Iran.
7:39 PM · Jul 16, 2026
2 Reposts
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
@OHAI_INVR The Ubiquiti "export evasion" ties directly into how Kadyrov got the cybertruck. Same top down network. These ppl have names and are responsible for so many deaths. No consequences except fines. Have dozens of examples .
Lars Peterson @FermentiLlc
Kadyrov obtained this cybertruck, seen in his 17Aug25 post, through Kazakhstan's sanctions evasion networks via All Stop Motors LLC, Murrieta GA. Kazak Zhuldyzym Shaimaranova recieved the truck which was then registered in russia to Shamil Amiyev. https://t.co/ogsmlClT3c https://t.co/Wb42Fj4oeG
4:53 PM · Jul 24, 2026 · 99 Views
1 Like
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
Ironically Brandon Herrera got a cybertruck at the same time Kadyrov did and they both made technical's out of them to advertise "apocalypse ready technology" for a certian richest man ever. https://t.co/Ov158d5m4F
˜”*°• ØⱧ₳ł •°*”˜ 🪡 @OHAI_INVR
Criming out in the open.
5:30 PM · Jul 24, 2026 · 123 Views
1 Like
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
@BiggerTruth Here are some clues: January 2026 https://t.co/5LTFFCbaH8 Nathan James Robinson 27Mar20 published "Everyhing Has Changed Overnight" where he promotes the russian Tara Reade sex scandel hoax and promotes the Katie Halper Show May 2026 https://t.co/NEJF3wyyLk Tara Reade…
Lars Peterson @FermentiLlc
*Tara Reade <-> Victor Bout https://t.co/SB2u6WTNYf
2:45 AM · Jul 25, 2026 · 490 Views
5 Replies · 1 Repost
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
All @FermentiLlc posts on how Tara Reade acsended to the top of the #podcastistan army. Victor Bout mostly. January 2026 https://t.co/PqOnfHQKJ6… Nathan James Robinson 27Mar20 published "Everyhing Has Changed Overnight" where he promotes the russian Tara Reade sex scandel.…
3:24 AM · Jul 25, 2026 · 280 Views
1 Repost · 1 Like
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
@DDGSarah @mickeyrshaw Which is funny because that connects to terrorgram which was the base which is now in russia. Stop telling on yourself.
2:57 PM · Jul 26, 2026 · 642 Views
1 Repost · 4 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
So tired of DDGSarah.. trying for a block to end my misery. 🤞
Lars Peterson @FermentiLlc
@DDGSarah @mickeyrshaw Which is funny because that connects to terrorgram which was the base which is now in russia. Stop telling on yourself.
2:58 PM · Jul 26, 2026 · 451 Views
1 Reply · 1 Repost · 8 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
@ryanmauro @TheFeralTimes ☝️.Facts. For several yrs watching the relationship between Kadyrov, Setchin, and Putin form up around Islamic nationalism in Chechnya is key to understanding the coming land war for the middle corridor. Really ominous.
10:49 AM · Jul 28, 2026 · 43 Views
2 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
DDGSARAH wanted Fauci arrested on 04Dec25. What a strange ally to find yourself having if you want the same. https://t.co/kJFQ6EYTBa
Sarah @DDGSarah
Americans won’t even see Fauci arrested, but “muh drugs are the weppin.”
4:30 PM · Jul 29, 2026 · 39 Views
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
@Meowllian @AllThingsCivil So the Greek kompromat then he goes after maxwell using Seymour Hersh referencing Samson Option. So, Helali is like his successor or what?
1:26 AM · Aug 30, 2026 · 38 Views
1 Like
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
@Meowllian @FulkIntelReport Here is Helali, 30Apr26, un ironically explaining the battle plan for Dedollarisation using crypto. This aligns with reform communism because muh means of production are captured because crypto is not currency but private property. EconoPop warfare.
Christopher Helali @ChrisHelali
Since it’s Persian Gulf Day, I want to remind those who seek to travel through the Strait of Hormoz that the cost is $2 million USD in Chinese RMB. Soon we will only accept it in Iranian Rials. We accept bank transfers and crypto. Thank you for your attention to this matter 😎
12:43 PM · Sep 13, 2026 · 193 Views
1 Reply · 1 Repost · 3 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
RT @FermentiLlc: @Meowllian @FulkIntelReport Here is Helali, 30Apr26, un ironically explaining the battle plan for Dedollarisation using cr…
12:48 PM · Sep 13, 2026
1 Repost
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
@Meowllian @FulkIntelReport Helali is def looksmaxxing.. whichbis also gay.
1:05 PM · Sep 13, 2026 · 27 Views
1 Like
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
https://t.co/WFGXCr1PxE Right now Helali is talking about LEGO nft's as a buy in to support the war on America using web3.
4:44 PM · Sep 13, 2026 · 35 Views
2 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
Right Now. Helali explains how to buy LEGO notes to help fund the fight against America. ie a Geroge Galloway, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Medea Benjamin, etc LEGO avatar fighting America. https://t.co/WFGXCr1PxE
4:47 PM · Sep 13, 2026 · 678 Views
1 Reply · 2 Reposts · 9 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
@Meowllian Helali is talking about how he uses crypto.. amazing timing!!
4:49 PM · Sep 13, 2026 · 102 Views
1 Reply · 4 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
Here is a copy of Helali and Explosive Media explaining how they are launching an NFT campaign with crypto crowd funding for the LEGO propaganda and individuals. Amazing details. t.me/germtheoryalex…
Lars Peterson @FermentiLlc
Right Now. Helali explains how to buy LEGO notes to help fund the fight against America. ie a Geroge Galloway, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Medea Benjamin, etc LEGO avatar fighting America. https://t.co/WFGXCr1PxE
7:21 PM · Sep 13, 2026 · 1.11K Views
1 Reply · 5 Reposts · 17 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
@TheFeralTimes @DCinTejas @StateDept Bryansk you say.. that links in Kadyrov then. He is in this network too and remember how he got that cybertruck. news-pravda.com/world/2024/11/… novayagazeta.eu/en/articles/20…
2:27 PM · Sep 16, 2026 · 22 Views
1 Like
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
RT @FermentiLlc: Here is a copy of Helali and Explosive Media explaining how they are launching an NFT campaign with crypto crowd funding f…
10:32 PM · Sep 16, 2026
5 Reposts
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
I guess its only fair we let Helali play russian when we let Dmitriev come over and play American. "Trust the Plan" am I right!? (FYI Dmitriev deleated his wake boarding post but its in my article.)
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
🇷🇺🇺🇸 Apti Alaudinov welcomes our Chris Helali to Akhmat Special Forces Lieutenant General Apti Alaudinov, commander of Akhmat Special Forces, introduces Christopher "Vermont" Helali, the first American ever accepted into the unit, after he signed his contract and completed https://t.co/M5lYojBkOE
11:21 AM · Oct 20, 2026 · 107 Views
9 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
➡️ Official [@]AptiAlaudinovAKHMAT promo video which also links to Helali's contract with them. Mind you this is on Kadyrov 's official Telegram page, which yall should be following, that links to the AKHMAT<->Helali product. t.me/RKadyrov_95/70… t.me/AptiAlaudinovA…
Ryan Mauro @ryanmauro
American Communist Party leader - who Russia offered safe haven in June along with Tucker & Candace (but he already resided there) - is joining the genocide Christopher Helali attended Candace’s panel & communicated with her on X afterwards HEY Ukraine found a 🎯 for you! “I
12:04 AM · Oct 21, 2026 · 949 Views
2 Replies · 4 Reposts · 10 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
IRGC <-> Helali <-> AHKMAT <-> Kadyrov
Lars Peterson @FermentiLlc
➡️ Official [@]AptiAlaudinovAKHMAT promo video which also links to Helali's contract with them. Mind you this is on Kadyrov 's official Telegram page, which yall should be following, that links to the AKHMAT<->Helali product. https://t.co/4zl1WtPvJ5 https://t.co/b5ONN065FX https://t.co/fwMoqwxUh8
12:15 AM · Oct 21, 2026 · 497 Views
3 Reposts · 7 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
RT @FermentiLlc: IRGC <-> Helali <-> AHKMAT <-> Kadyrov
11:40 AM · Oct 21, 2026
3 Reposts
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
Need to add McAdams to this "Op4 Lego set" since it's not "shaming" him as an IRGC beastie. Maybe he can show up and sell some explosive media nft's to fund their "media". https://t.co/EqdZmFNXUg
Lars Peterson @FermentiLlc
Op4 Lego set. https://t.co/lbtqLXNIpP
5:34 PM · Oct 25, 2026 · 99 Views
1 Reply · 1 Repost · 4 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
Hecka good timeing on the output for this Zelensky torture fantasy from DDGSarah and Ian Miles Cheong. Only 23 minutes. "Cooperation".
아임미 🇰🇷🇺🇸 @iammethankyou
탈영병 임시 숙소였던 곳에 멍청한 애새끼가 쳐들어가서 담 위에 올라가서 벽돌 던지다가 떨어진 사건
4:20 PM · Nov 3, 2026 · 79 Views
1 Reply · 3 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
DDGeopolitics begins narrative priming at 10 :10 am 2Nov26 the fake Zelinsky torture story. Then at 3 :47 pm they (DDGSarah > Helali) run the now infamouse image of the "victim".
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
🇺🇦 BREAKING! Reports of dozens held and tortured in basement of military facility near Kiev Armed men are holding around 40 people in a basement in Petropavlovskaya Borshchagovka, just outside Kiev, according to Ukrainian agency UNIAN and local Telegram channels. Those channels
9:46 PM · Nov 3, 2026 · 147 Views
1 Repost · 8 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
@Meowllian DDGSarah is in a space with Bowes pm 1Nov26. DDGSarah goes on RT with Blk Modanna symbolism am 2Nov26. DDGSarah posts fake torture victim image pm 2Nov26. Bowes post am 3Nov26 saintly image of fake torture victim from DDGSarah post. That's a package in my book @Meowllian. ☝️
12:23 AM · Nov 4, 2026 · 365 Views
2 Replies · 1 Repost · 5 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
t.me/germtheoryalex… In the Explosive Media X Space it's mentioned Tucker Carlson is a legendary unlock nft and so is JDVance. Had to listen again to be sure. 13Sep26.
5:19 PM · Nov 6, 2026 · 110 Views
1 Reply · 5 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
RT @Meowllian: Check it out - it’s @Ryanmatta , @DDGSarah @DD_Geopolitics (the American Communist Party media arm) @MazeLove14 @BasedSamPa…
11:29 AM · Nov 17, 2026 · 2 Views
13 Reposts
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
@FulkIntelReport @pythonintercept Am I mistaken that Helali is still an American citizen Mr Fulk??
6:46 PM · Nov 19, 2026 · 23 Views
1 Reply
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
sanctionssearch.ofac.treas.gov/Details.aspx?i… Apti Alaudinov <-> Christopher Helali
Lars Peterson @FermentiLlc
IRGC <-> Helali <-> AHKMAT <-> Kadyrov
7:17 PM · Nov 19, 2026 · 179 Views
4 Reposts · 9 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
sanctionssearch.ofac.treas.gov/Details.aspx?i… Apti Alaudinov is Sanctioned by OFAC. Christopher Helali trained directly under him as seen 20Oct26 from Telegram. "HONORED to serve in AKHMAT Spetznaz 🇷🇺 🫡" - 26Oct26 from X.
Lars Peterson @FermentiLlc
➡️ Official [@]AptiAlaudinovAKHMAT promo video which also links to Helali's contract with them. Mind you this is on Kadyrov 's official Telegram page, which yall should be following, that links to the AKHMAT<->Helali product. https://t.co/4zl1WtPvJ5 https://t.co/b5ONN065FX https://t.co/fwMoqwxUh8
7:31 PM · Nov 19, 2026 · 623 Views
1 Reply · 4 Reposts · 7 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
AKHMAT Spetsnaz <-> Apti A Alaudinov <-> International Club of Unity (MKNE) <-> Christopher Helali
The Fulk Intelligence Report @FulkIntelReport
Both are linked to the International Club of National Unity (MKNE). https://t.co/9fMCoqWy7c https://t.co/DJeigohaQF
10:19 PM · Nov 19, 2026 · 117 Views
3 Reposts · 10 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
https://t.co/e03OwtlmKb Zagonel is hosting Tom Slocom and Mike Shelby in the same space. He has hosted DDGSarah and SyrianGirl amongst others in the past. Cool!!
10:35 PM · Nov 19, 2026 · 88 Views
1 Reply · 2 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
RT @FermentiLlc: Right Now. Helali explains how to buy LEGO notes to help fund the fight against America. ie a Geroge Galloway, Marjorie T…
12:51 PM · Nov 20, 2026
2 Reposts
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
RT @FermentiLlc: sanctionssearch.ofac.treas.gov/Details.aspx?i… Apti Alaudinov is Sanctioned by OFAC. Christopher Helali trained directly under him as seen 20O…
1:01 PM · Nov 20, 2026
4 Reposts
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
RT @Meowllian: @FulkIntelReport I got 5 mins recorded of ACP MKNE Christopher Helali, UK Workers Party Hoz Hussain Shafiei & Explosive Medi…
3:03 PM · Nov 20, 2026
4 Reposts
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
DDGSarah <-> lopatonok <-> Zlatti_71 <-> ThomasJPenn Serbia
+2
4:11 PM · Nov 20, 2026 · 124 Views
3 Reposts · 9 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
*DDGSarah. Misspelled on purpose.
3:13 PM · Nov 21, 2026 · 16 Views
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
@ColorMeIntrigue This is who is protecting Helali. Getting close to proving it. In this space listening to DDGSarah, et al, talk about Hollin's as Speaker. When I switched to in the clear she hasn't said another word. Mmhmm.
3:46 PM · Nov 21, 2026 · 44 Views
1 Repost · 6 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
DDGSarah suggesting Pres Trump is gay to demoralize MAGA.
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
Trump is fawning over Putin on Truth Social Collective crash outs in 3…. 2….
10:39 PM · Nov 21, 2026 · 101 Views
1 Repost · 2 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
This whole affair is reminiscent of Ubiquiti 's behavior in Ukraine. Ubiquiti didnt monitor its distribution network and surged capacity into russia after 2022. OFAC fined them $504,225 for breaking sanctions against Iran in 2014. Posted alot about it. The cybertruck Kadyrov…
Laura Loomer @LauraLoomer
Personally, I think pretending like Jensen Huang was a victim of a honeypot is being very generous. I tend to believe there’s no such thing as Nvidia chips “accidentally” being smuggled into China and I have a feeling this is going to come back to be a major scandal for the
11:44 PM · Nov 23, 2026 · 330 Views
2 Replies · 2 Reposts · 5 Likes
Lars Peterson@FermentiLlc
@ChromeBarracuda @LauraLoomer Chris Van Helali
7:58 PM · Nov 24, 2026 · 12 Views