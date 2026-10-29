In February of 2026 Tara Reade began her new active measure “East Meets West” for the Russian Government in return for their granting her citizenship. I posted shortly thereafter, next day, to watch as this move represented the start of the campaign to align domestic “separatists” for ‘cooperation’” within America. A phase two to the inroads Kirill Dmitriev made through Rep Luna.

Shortly after her first shows Victor Bout made an appearance to support the woman that worked so hard for his release. FYI Brittney Griner’s release is linked to Reade’s work.

Christopher Helali appeared on “East Meets West” 8 June 2026 where he expressed a desire to become Russian. As of September, Helali is officially an AKHMAT Soldier, with Rus citizenship, which was not a surprise to me as I posted about his imminent steps to defect the same day as Reade’s post. As of this writing Helali is a dual citizen.

On the YouTube video I commented to Reade if she would sell the KGB mug Helali was drinking from in her YT merch store and she responded in the affirmative. This was a code question as Helali drank from the cup… get it?? just saying I wasn’t surprised when he went over because I understand how the op4 signals each other.

I hope you find value in these posts as I made them for historic record to possibly use later if the West wins this fight for the future and control over its own Identity seperate from the Eastern Orthodox hordes.

October 2026

September 2026

August 2026

July 2026

June 2026

May 2026