If you don’t understand your enemy’s strategy you will be defeated by his tactics. China feels humiliated by one hundred years of “occupation”, and their strategy is to reverse this, so their tactics reflect in their battle plan to humiliate America.

Part I established the fact we are actually in an unlimited agro “war” with China since 2014. This fact is now becoming obvious, even to the general public, as Chinese agro spies are getting caught deploying biowarfare tactics on the regular.

But what are China’s strategic goals for America really. Yes, they want to annex Taiwan and acquire rare earths in Africa but those are just the most public facing tactics of China’s intentions that get the coverage all while they silently engage the west in a lethal battle of agro economic attrition. I’m going to outline, from the perspective of the PLA, that this hostile plan is active and how tactical exploits being reported from their espionage are actually unlimited silent weapons in the real strategy of their desired victory.

They want to humiliate the West, America specifically, for one hundred years just as they perceive they were.

Going back to 2014 we can read from the official Peoples Liberation Army Daily [1] white paper where they describe the American straw that broke their old communist mindset and put them onto their trajectory to the unrestricted agro war with the United States of America we see unfolding today.

“According to foreign media reports, on April 1, 2014, the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, which has given birth to the Internet and global positioning systems, and is known as the “vane of global military science and technology development”, officially established the Biotechnology Office, intending to strengthen the cross-integration of biotechnology, engineering, information technology, etc. from a national strategic height and play a leading and radiating role, so as to “change the rules of the game and create the rules of the game“. [1]

So, you see how they claim America changed the global order and this is the final insult that drives the PLA to respond by changing their own rules.

“Engels once pointed out: “As soon as technological advances can be used for military purposes and have been used for military purposes, [they] immediately and almost coercively, often against the will of the commander, cause a change or even a change in the mode of warfare.” [1] Quoting Fredrick Engels is the first clue you will see to China’s full embrace and modern revision is fully rooted in their old communist ideas. This is critical to understand because we are not facing classic communism so the silly boogie man of the historic chekist figures must be abandoned.

Yes, modern China loves oppressive social controls like the old guard but today they use ESG because its more efficient: “From physical combination to interface interaction, and then to integrated development, biological interdissection technology will make future combat platforms move towards human-machine integration and intelligence”.[1] That is a clear statement that China is admitting their strategic victory over the west will rely on transhumanism.

To deploy the strategic goal of humiliation China will use novel tactics developed to demoralize the market destiny of America: “..new theories of “right to produce”, “brain power” and “intellectual power” will come into being. As the weaponization of organisms will become a reality in the future, non-traditional combat styles will take the stage, and the “biological frontier” will become a new high-border defense area..”

Certainly, it sounds odd that this is modern communism but in fact it is because it was made the Strategic Policy at the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on 27Oct2017 officially as the “ 13th Five-Year Plan for the Development of Science Technology, Military-Civilian Intogration”. This is now China’s Official Strategic policy and not just the 2014 white paper anymore. [3]

“2. General idea (1) Guiding ideology

Fully implement the spirit of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th Plenary Sessions of the 18th Central Committee, guided by Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the important thinking of the “three represents” and the scientific outlook on development, thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches, implement the overall national security concept, and firmly establish and implement the development concept of innovation, coordination, green, openness and sharing in accordance with the requirements of the overall layout of the “five-in-one” and the “four comprehensive” strategic layout. Guided by the innovation-driven development strategy and the military-civilian integration development strategy, strengthen organizational leadership, continuously deepen reforms, improve the system and mechanism of science and technology, improve policies and systems, strengthen the capacity building of collaborative innovation in science and technology between the military and civilians, promote the overall planning of scientific and technological innovation resources, innovate the integrated development model, create a channel for deep integration of the military and civilians, promote the deep integration and development of science and technology, and provide strategic support for the coordinated, balanced and compatible development of national security, economic construction, national defense and military construction. [3]

China is not playing around with America here. They fully intend to defeat us for the glory of their newly defined and modernized communist theory. The backbone of this strategy is humiliation, and their answer is a total unification of state, military, and civilian everything from top to bottom culturally.

That is a cultural revolution, as historically defined, that counters the Wests freedoms and imaginary independence of will. “The environmental conditions for the development of military-civilian integration of science and technology have been continuously improved, and the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Promoting the Transformation of Scientific and Technological Achievements has been revised to fully implement the national defense intellectual property strategy, providing strong support for the development of scientific and technological innovation and industrialization of military-civilian integration.” [3]

This is modern Communism, and it very much revolves around transhumanism. Deploying popular eugenic improvement to their population, to overpower America with the sheer volume of superior products(people), these improvements China imagines will impart an actual new genetic mindset to Chinas’ population and ultimately, it’s strategic market destiny. They have had a hundred years to think about this so genetically modifying their whole population is on the table.

I’m not talking about vaccination, adding vitamins to food, or improved health practices but superhuman warfare that is just now breaking out into mainstream culture as “human capital” or the longevity movement in America which is loaded with backdoors to China. This is the 21st century battlefield, markets are where the people vote with money, and crispr-pgtm people are policy now.

On 1Aug21 Maj Gen Partap Narwal pinned an article describing China’s actual work to make eugenic breakthroughs just for their own ethnic Chinese citizens where “the most alarming use of biotechnology is in developing “genetic weapons”. The integration of biology with AI computation has facilitated scientists’ understanding of how different population groups have differing susceptibility to diseases and disorders, and their responses to medicines.” [4]

Narwal continues to link modern communism to eugenic transhumanism, that solely benefits China, to the detriment of the world by quoting from Timothy Thomas 2016 US Army paper. “When bioscience reveals microorganism mysteries between different races, groups and individuals, and explains mechanisms of memory, emotion, decision and thinking functions, then it is possible to filter out targets at the biomolecular level with a weapon system attacking biological functions that de-capacitate forces,” wrote Timothy Thomas, quoting from a 2016 paper in CMS, in a 2020 study sponsored by US Army Futures and Concepts Center. “When genetic roots and cognitive space are understood, commanders will be able to weaken the will of people and control people’s consciousness from the ‘inside of people’.” [4] The strategic humiliation here is to have a healthy population while ours is mysteriously afflicted and ultimately forced to turn to China for relief through submission. Defeat.

My final point on how 20th century “communism” is dead and its new incarnation is transhuman eugenics applied to the market destiny of your countries population we should embrace these words and take very seriously what our enemy’s actual stated strategic goal is and how they have specifically targeted America. “The integration of science and technology and the military is the basic requirement for the implementation of the national strategic deployment, a major embodiment of the national strategic deployment in the field of science and technology” [3] Hate to say this but we cannot trust, or work with, China as long as they think this way because they are actively deploying this technology, on our soil as you read this, mostly without consequences because there are no rules for this type of unlimited hybrid warfare.

In the next and final article, I will show exactly how the PLA has constructed their operation to pollute America in an actual unlimited eugenic agro war to dethrone America in a humiliating defeat at the hands of their transhuman population.

Welcome to the war. You have no choice but to fight because this war is under your skin and there is no escape from the communists on this one.

Refrences for PartII and PartIII

[1]

Biotechnology will become a new strategic commanding heights of the future military revolution

https://web.archive.org/web/20190813042422/http://www.81.cn/jwgz/2015-10/06/content_6709533.htm

[2]

Agriculture, Biological Weapons and Agrobioterrorism: A Review

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/278029448_Agriculture_Biological_Weapons_and_Agrobioterrorism_A_Review/link/557a4d0208ae75363757006b/download?_tp=eyJjb250ZXh0Ijp7ImZpcnN0UGFnZSI6InB1YmxpY2F0aW9uIiwicGFnZSI6InB1YmxpY2F0aW9uIn19

[3]

The full text of the “13th Five-Year Plan for the Development of Science and Technology, Military-Civilian Integration”

https://www.aisixiang.com/data/106161.html

[4]

China’s dangerous biowarfare blueprint

https://www.theweek.in/theweek/more/2021/07/22/china-dangerous-biowarfare-blueprint.html

[5]

Outline of Select Committee Investigation Findings on Biolab in Reedley, CA

https://chinaselectcommittee.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/selectcommitteeontheccp.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/reedley-script.pdf

[6]

‘Shock after shock’: A visit to China’s secret biolab in California

https://www.scrippsnews.com/us-news/shock-after-shock-a-visit-to-china-s-secret-biolab-in-california

[7]

Universal Meditech Inc. Issues Nationwide Recall of All Products Manufactured Between March 2021 and November 2022

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/universal-meditech-inc-issues-nationwide-recall-all-products-manufactured-between-march-2021-and

[8]

Conspiracy and Fraud Charges Added Against Operator of Central California Bio-Lab and His Partner in Connection with Sale of Millions of Dollars in COVID-19 Test Kits

https://www.justice.gov/usao-edca/pr/conspiracy-and-fraud-charges-added-against-operator-central-california-bio-lab-and-his

[9]

Chinese Nationals Charged with Conspiracy and Smuggling a Dangerous Biological Pathogen into the U.S. for their Work at a University of Michigan Laboratory

https://www.justice.gov/usao-edmi/pr/chinese-nationals-charged-conspiracy-and-smuggling-dangerous-biological-pathogen-us