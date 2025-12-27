Have you ever heard of StarLink CBH351.. maybe you have! That’s great so let’s jump right into how maize genetically modified to express a gene for glufosinate resistance and a variant of the Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) protein called Cry9C was found in Taco Bell corn shells in 2001. Wait!! Maybe you thought I meant Space X satellites but indeed there was an actual line of corn called StarLink and it’s escape was one of the greatest unheard of ecological disasters in history. [2]

As I unpack this oddity, I want it’s history to illustrate parallels, and active links, to the recent E.coli [1] smuggling from China that targets historic American orchards, wheat, cattle and how it’s near actual as a model for unlimited commercial bio warfare that takes advantage of antiquated regulatory laws.

From watching Chinese trade practice I’ve come to see this pattern but still IMO. It’s not about collapsing food varieties outright but degrading our marketable products domestically while offering a competing resistant species from the developing world, through BRICS, and other multinational allies, that undermine Americas traditional production.

To get this review going let’s start with how the Cry9C toxin disaster is a model for agricultural espionage. [2] Silent weapons don’t explode but rather install. The Chinese lantern bug is THE modern example of a binary delivery system as the insect harbors the bacteria that causes huge economic losses on Americas produce. ” Aventis estimated the cost would be between $100 million to $1 billion. It was estimated that due to grain mixing StarLink corn existed in more than 50% of the US corn supply and that overall, the StarLink incident depressed the price of US corn about 7% for about a year.” [2]

Another pillar of this delivery method of attack is deniability through unregulated commercial shipping as the vector. Oopsie. Another method to obfuscate this warfare is with antivax propaganda like tick borne Lyme being an American bioweapon conspiracy. This destroys trust in institutions that have their own already existing and significant issues with lax incompetence. “The EPA and Aventis were also criticized for statements at the time of the recall that indicated they had no idea such a thing would happen. “If there has been a violation of our licensing process, then we would have a very great concern,” was attributed to Stephen Johnson of the EPA. Margaret Gadsby of Aventis was quoted with her earlier statement, “We have difficulty imagining how our corn could end up in the human food supply.” [2]

How does this theory work on Americas market then? By disrupting agricultural markets with new pest’s not native to America, and hardened in their homeland, the Chinese gain an economic edge by percentages without firing shots but by targeting susceptible to invasives products to degrade their share of the market total. Infecting them with long term debilitating maladies systemically degrades all tiers of production and that is the goal. Full spectrum disruption. The analogy here would be smallpox blankets.

The way this attack works today is by injecting the invasive species into the fragile and nepotistic American Agriculture system with a variety of sub threshold illegal yet targeted hostile commercial acts. “StarLink’s creator, Plant Genetic Systems, which became Aventis CropScience during the time of the incident had applied to the United States EPA to market StarLink for use in both animal feed and human foods. The Garst Seed Company (part of the Advanta group) was licensed by Aventis to produce and sell StarLink seed in the US.” [2] Read in the source article how this recall totally flipped public approval for gmo’s in food while simultaneously decapitating the command structure of Aventis who were all fired.

All of this had nothing to do with China and was all unforced error, but I propose the blueprint of this failure is being run as a playbook now in the American market at several different scales of commerce disruption. The supplement industry is rife with active measure and represents a market cap three times that of “Big Pharma”.

Think about who you are supporting when you buy the next latest hype supplement with the best example being RFKjr supposedly putting Methylene Blue in water. Imitable right? There is not one shred of evidence he ever ingested Methylene Blue, ever, but a billion dollars’ worth of the garbage got sold. This example of hostile antivax propaganda benefits the world’s number one manufacturer of the chemical.. China! To boot never are any of the dangerous MOA inhibitory effects of Methylene Blue given a warning and that directly causes real harm!! The supplement industry is wide open for hyperbolic rhetoric because of lax regulation. These are the hallmarks of todays unrestricted agricultural battlefield.

With this history in mind our blueprint on how to defeat these attacks, we are suffering now today, got the basic shake down from this recall in 2001 through 2004 when the Avanta Group was distributing Q-PCR test kits. We can also see how this roll out got copied during the C19 pandemic where the same protocols for sample testing overlapped onto people. The reason for this test, then and now, is to determine if the there is Cry9C DNA present. What we call a go / no-go test. Today we can test for thousands of seq-ref’s per test.

However, because the Cry9C protein lingers in human digestive system before breaking down, the EPA was concerned about its allergenicity, and Plant Genetic Systems did not provide data to prove that Cry9C was not allergenic. [6] Another systemic failure because improved testing developed after the recall had far more diagnostic features than the test Avanta Group distributed. “We tried to detect DNA fragments derived from maize in the intestinal contents of pigs fed genetically modified (GM) StarLink CBH351 maize (SL) or non-GM maize.. The cry9C gene (either 103 or 170 bp) was detected in the rectal contents (with a frequency of 25-37.5%) and in the cecal contents (25-50%) of the pigs fed SL.. results suggested that ingested DNA was not totally degraded, but is present in a form detectable by PCR.” [3]

Although the Cry9C protein has no use or effect in the human gut it degrades slowly offering the perfect case study on how 50 percent of the entire American corn supply was contaminated in the autumn of 2001 and a nationwide push to use pcr was established. Much of this was overshadowed by the 911 terror attack but it led to a reimagining of biosecurity: “September 18 2001:Genetically Engineered Food Alert announces that, for the first time in US history, a genetically modified organism (GMO) which was not approved for human consumption had entered the food supply.” [5]

When I say the FDA was lax on keeping this genetically modified corn segregated, I mean it as an understatement, because they did everything possible to ignore the possibilities for escape and left the whole process up to the manufacturers. This led to the biggest escape disaster in history and all corn all over the world now has markers for the Cry9C gene whether it’s expressed for replication or not. Total contamination and the only consequences were Aventis had to buy the corn back. That’s it.[3]

This broke every international norm and Avanta Group got away with it LEGALLY. Coming up in Part II, we will put ourselves into a CCP officers’ mind when planning unrestricted warfare based on delivering unlimited commercial agricultural products established on the above internationally settled norms.

Then in Part III, I will propose a digital microbiome weapons system that will combat this threat directly, with GRAS durability, to maintain American Dominance in Agriculture. Real Warfighter tech!!

