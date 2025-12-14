Hello friends. A really interesting development in the world of probiotics has happened that shows how modern analytical tools are putting big pressure on traditional, believed to be GRAS, probiotics revealing how they might not be so safe after all. In this case a well-known and historic probiotic, Mutaflor EColiNissel1917, is in question today because it negatively affects a PKS gene linked to colon cancer and the FANCD2 fitness expression essential to repairing the damaged interstrand crosslinks.

It’s a fact we have been using a supposedly safe product now linked to a known cancer operon. Reading from this recently published article in Science, 4 December 2025, entitled “Molecular basis of DNA cross-linking by bacteria: The structure of the bacterial genotoxin colibactin bound to DNA shows how it might contribute to cancer risk” .. “among the numerous benevolent bacteria living in the gut, there are some species that are harmful to humans. For example, certain strains of Escherichia coli produce the genotoxin colibactin, which causes DNA damage and is linked with colon cancer.”

The knowledge of this association is not new but the accuracy by which we can visualize the PKS genes interactions gives us new levels of magnification and clarity on the signature of mutation within the microbiome during sequence specific contacts. This, until now unseen, cross linking was suspected but is visualized in the Science article showing how colibactin forms the cancerous interstrand crosslink.

But how does Mutaflor and this new evidence show us how a legacy product can be the test bed for a whole new class of drug delivery. One of the golden calves of the supplement industry is GRAS status. Generally Recognized As Safe is the most coveted standard for the wellness industry that’s three times the profitability of big pharma for perspective. Mutaflor is a German product with a very specific function and history of which none qualify it for actual GRAS status today. How’s that?? It’s a legacy product from a very interesting time before modern antibiotic discovery. Alfred Nissle extracted “EColiNissle1917” from the poop of a WW1 soldier that survived the cholera epidemics sweeping military camps at the time. So its early vaccine like properties and ease of growth without bovine, sheep, or horse serum was outstanding, the cancerous PKS gene was invisible back then and where eclipsed totally by the wartime benefits.

The Mutaflor page [2] is very well referenced as to be expected from a German manufacture. But this is where the relics of the past do not serve the duties of modern providers and makers. Besides the now proven cancer link to EColiNissle1917 EU law doesn’t allow for the deletion of the unwanted motif. Yes, it is an awesome product, as evidenced directly from the Mutaflor website, but with an environment like that where and how will it address the issue to resolve this contradiction:

- “Strain-Specific Properties of E. coli Strain Nissle 1917

- The E. coli strain Nissle 1917 (EcN) contained in ­­Mutaflor disposes of a number of properties which are important to its survival, colonization ability, and persistence in the intestinal ecosystem, and to its therapeutic efficacy. 9; 10; 11

- Mobility due to type H1-flagella

- Ability to colonize due to specific interaction of its ­flagellae with the mucin layer

- Ability to form biofilms due to F1A-, F1C- and Curli-fimbriae

- Antagonistic activity directed against foreign microbes due to antimicrobial microcins

- Vitality and resilience (“biological fitness”) due to ­multiple iron uptake systems

- Immunomodulatory effects due to strain-specific ­surface structures (special LPS = lipopolysaccharide) and synthesis of immunomodulatory signal substances

- Anti-inflammatory effects

- Stabilizing effect on the barrier function of the intestinal mucosa

- 9) Blum G et al. Properties of Escherichia coli strains of serotype O 6. Infection 1995; 23: 234–236.

- 10) Sonnenborn U, Schulze J. The non-pathogenic Escherichia coli strain Nissle 1917 – features of a versatile probiotic. Microbial Ecol Health Dis 2009; 21: 122–158.

- 11) Schiemann M et al. 125 Jahre E. coli – Bedeutung in Forschung und Medizin. Alfred-Nissle­-Gesellschaft (Hrsg.) Hagen, ISBN 3-9811198-4-3, 2010.” [2]

The PKS interaction with A-N3 during interstrand crosslink and how to handle this real problem for the consumer is a future defining initiative for Mutaflor now. Historically this line was safe from scrutiny because the mutagenic defect was invisible. To many ppl were getting positive vaccine like effects from its use to question more deeply. But if we use modern American GRAS certification standards, we have a problem because technically it’s now a definitively legal issue. Think about the fallacious link between autism and Tylenol just to get an idea of what Mutaflor’s legal team might be thinking right now.

In America, during product development, we usually delete the problem and reapply for approval. EColiNissle1917 is a great chassis but it just has all these legacy frameworks around it now that make it unappealing. This is made even harder because Mutaflor is the sole owner of the line as far as I can determine.

My possible solution is to just skip making EColiNissle1917 safer and drop it entirely, as a legacy system, for a far more capable chassis that has pks genes and is totally American GRAS certified. There are a few reasons to do this but the biggest is that this other chassis has an entire set of differential regulatory cross links for mobile delivery. If we take into account, the original but misunderstood reason, EcoliNissle1917 defeated cholera through its perceived colibactin fitness response and that this is it’s one trick.. replacing it with a more capable model is great. The chassis I propose to replace EColiNissle1917 has 19 genes for expression and is not limited by Mutaflor’s possible claim on unique function. That’s the American way.

What chassis then? In 2014 Bacillus subtilis received an excellent shake down of functions [3] that revealed 19 PKS expressions and a detailed method on how to delete for mutants. If we can’t do this to EcoliNissle1917 for international legal reasons, and we also don’t want to because its basically semi pathogenic anyway, the PKS cross talk system is fully defined for use in an actual GRAS certified bacteria.

It’s our duty as Americans to manufacture the newest best thing.

This great work was from 2014, and a decade has brought several improvements we can stack onto already rock solid utility. Accounting for AI and symbiont theory of microbiome we can construct much larger networks to define the actual mutualistic cross talk occurring billions of times a minute at the host biome/microbiome interface. In this specific case the PKS gene family and what it “thinks” about mutual survival. This type of discovery only happened recently as we can read from “DNA cross-link repair deficiency enhances human cell sensitivity to colibactin-induced genotoxicity” an excellent summation of the state of the art. “Colibactin is a small genotoxic molecule of polyketide produced by a subset of enteric bacteria including certain Escherichia coli (E. coli) harbored in the human gut microbiota. Its biosynthesis is governed by a multistep enzymatic process encoded by the polyketide synthase (pks) gene cluster.” [4]

If we think about the diagnostic potential here and modern AI tools we quickly unlock many potential expressions for the subtills chassis because it’s a wild and stable response platform to tag fitness deficiency in the conformation and post confirmational process of target pks genes. Another example from 2025 of the state of the art is from “DNA cross-link repair deficiency enhances human cell sensitivity to colibactin-induced genotoxicity” where we find more gems for our manufacturing success. In it’s (EColiNissle1917) over expression of Colibactin interstrand crosslinks are finally identified and the correlating anti fitness pathways mapped. “Our results demonstrate that human cells deficient in FANCD2, a key component of ICL repair pathway, are significantly more susceptible to genotoxic and cytotoxic effects induced by clb⁺ E. coli. Both MN formation and loss of cell viability were markedly exacerbated in FANCD2-deficient HAP1 cells compared to wild-type counterpart cells. These findings could suggest that colibactin may induce ICLs in genomic DNA, potentially leading to chromosomal instability and impaired cell proliferation, particularly in the absence of efficient ICL repair mechanisms.” [4]

So to finally drive the superior curative potential of the subtills chassis home, remembering that the microbiome is a communication confirmational computer, lets look at a use case for a modern intentionally designed novel bacterium to do what EColiNissle1917 did by accident.

Did you know half of America is infected with H,Pylori [5] and that it uses the FANCD2 anti fitness pathway to attack the PKS gene repair pathway too? [6] How H.Pylori gained probiotic resistance is another article for another day but regardless of that it’s doing the same ant fitness expression, through the PKS gene, as EColiNissle1917. “The transcriptional alterations were confirmed in gastric cancer cell lines infected with H. pylori. Functional analysis was performed using chromatin fractionation, PFGE, and single molecule DNA replication/repair fiber assays. We found a core set of 31 DNA repair factors including the FA genes FANCI, FANCD2, BRCA1, and BRCA2 that were downregulated following CagA expression. H. pylori infection of gastric cancer cell lines showed downregulation of the aforementioned FA genes in a CagA-dependent manner. Consistent with FA pathway downregulation, chromatin purification studies revealed impaired levels of Rad51 but higher recruitment of the nuclease MRE11 on the chromatin of CagA-expressing cells, suggesting impaired fork protection.” [6]

Thank you for reading because this is a big deal. Not all probiotics are GRAS and the supplement industry depends on these legal grey areas to make claims. We must be vigilant.

Ref:

[1] Molecular basis of DNA cross-linking by bacteria: The structure of the bacterial genotoxin colibactin bound to DNA shows how it might contribute to cancer risk

https://www.science.org/doi/full/10.1126/science.aec9205

2. Mutaflor WebsiteStrain-Specific Properties of E. coli Strain Nissle 1917

https://www.mutaflor.com/e-coli-strain-nissle-1917-strain-specific-properties-and-mechanisms-of-action/strain-specific-properties.html

[3] Bacterial competition reveals differential regulation of the pks genes by Bacillus subtilis

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24187085/

[4] DNA cross-link repair deficiency enhances human cell sensitivity to colibactin-induced genotoxicity

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40983955/

[5] https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/digestive-diseases.htm

[6] The H. pylori CagA Oncoprotein Induces DNA Double Strand Breaks through Fanconi Anemia Pathway Downregulation and Replication Fork Collapse

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35163588/