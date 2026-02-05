On the 13th of November “2017, [Ed] Boyden designed a high-efficacy soma-targeted opsin through combining the N-terminal 150 residues of kainate receptor subunit 2 (KA2) to the high-photocurrent channelrhodopsin CoChR. This restricts its expression to neural somas, responding to holographic stimulation with temporal precision.” [1]

Earlier that year Boyden receives the following email from Jeffery Epstein on 20 April 2017 that I call the “plant dissertation” letter. Before Boyden’s paper is published he and Epstein are discussing key elements of the upcoming work “Temporally precise single-cell resolution optogenetics”. [2] Of note for my microbiome focused articles is Epstein’s actual advanced understanding of how it basically works and how to implement personalizing it’s instrumentalities into precision products. “Probiotics” with novel optogenetic qualities are one point that comes up in his presentation to Boyden that then appears in his published paper in Nature Neuroscience Dec17.

“From: jeffrey E. <jeevacation@gmail.com>

Sent: Thursday, April 20, 2017 10:23 AM

To: Ed Boyden

Subject:

Fwd: Plants

dont forget the metformin, for ins=lin resistance. it is supposedly a won=er drug.

Not sure how to think about the neuro=iology of plants. There is a robust bunch of literature on how plant cells=are stressed, how they respond and how they build biological resilience al=ng the way. Because they are sessile and can’t just call their doc for=a prescription, whatever they do has to be relatively simple and part of a=very basic process that either displaces, overcomes, outdoes or modifies a=stressor to make it manageable.

Plan=s don’t have nerves per se but they have cells that behave in a simila= way for similar purposes as our nerves. Plants do use what we call neurot=ansmitters catecholamines like dopamine and norepi- they have tons of=acetylcholine and the same degradation pathways, and even the same glutama=e pathways and receptors humans do. And, more.

Classes of movements are common to almost all plants, just as wi=h humans. Darwin described them pretty well. Breakdown in these movement s=stems can look similar in humans - we just have more types of motion to de=l with than plants ... like when we get dopamine deficient in Parkinson or=atrophied alpha motor neurons in ALS. They have similar problems in their =otor systems, and usually they overcome them if they can adapt to or beat =he stressor.

Plants also have memory=(used mostly for growth and reproduction) and some think different types o= cognition too. While glutamate is a big player in that process, it isn1=3 the only one. Some of the chemicals have also evolved to serve similar =unctions, including a lot of similarity in core function between chlorophy=l and melanin. Chlorophyll serves to capture light and create energy, the =ore function require to sustain a sessile plant. Melanin becomes dopamine,=which allows humans to move and somehow plays other more important roles t=at we don’t yet understand as the melanocytes are derived from neural =rest cells (high priced embryologic real estate...)

Stressors to motor or cognitive processes include(there are=more):

Water

Sodium

Temperature

Heavy metals

Path=gens (bugs)

Also, light is very toxi= to roots and certain type of internal cells in vascular plants.

So can plants get Alzheimer-like protein aggregation disease= that slowly disrupt cognitive function to the point of death?

Can they get disordered movement disorder= like Parkinson where they lack a particular chemical or wasting diseases =ike ALS where their locomotion capacity is slowly diminished.

Yes, they do. And many more diseases too.

Recently, a common type of drug (PPI / proton pump i=hibitor) taken for heartburn, acid reflux or peptic ulcers was correlated = Alzheimer (Sample from 74,000 people over age 75 from 2004.2011 in German=). Specifically, patients on PPI are thought to have a 44% increased risk =f dementia. But in my view the mechanism doesn’t quite make sense - wh=t does make sense is that patients with heartburn reflux or ulcers also ta=e antacids. And the most common ingredient in antacids is aluminum. Not ju=t regular aluminum but straight to the most acidified part of the human bo=y, so that the aluminum becomes quite reactive. Some of the aluminum will =e uptaken by the bidirectional parasympathetics (vagal) and transported in=o the nervous system, but some of the aluminum will also pass through the =ut and upset both the microbiome and the gut (enteric) nervous system as w=ll. It doesn’t take much and it doesn’t even have to stay for very=long, but if you are taking aluminum (or other active heavy metal) almost =very day for many years, you will pay the price - even if your body can fi=d a way to remove it pretty quickly. Meanwhile the inflammation in the cel=s will continue.

I do think there is a similar situati=n happening in the enteric nervous system that is the trigger for Parkinso=s - which is why there are gastric, integumentary and gut symptoms very ea=ly and persistently throughout. My suspicion is that it affects either the=microbiome and/or eventually the dopmainergic neurons of the gut. Over tim=, this will migrate up the vagus or along some melanin/dopaminergic pathwa= to make trouble. Whatever pathway that allowed the melanin to migrate to =he brain the first place is allowing the stressor to follow, probably boun= to some form of co-variable.

MOre later on ALS.

But w=at do plants do, how do they do it and why aren’t we doing it?” [3]

References:

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_Boyden#cite_note-15

[2] Temporally precise single-cell resolution optogenetics

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5726564/

[3] EFTA02652199