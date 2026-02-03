Early in 2014 Jeffery Epstein was making big connections to leading figures in the world of microbiome luminaries. His early donations to Harvard helped establish what became the “Open Humans” in 2016. Establishing contact, the year earlier with Richard Merkin and Joe Lonsdale via proxy had created the incubator for him to expand the scope of his interest into targeting manufactures.

In addition to playing a role in uBIOME Jeffery Epstein scouted other microbiome centric corporations for scale up. It is now obvious this was a way for him to access what he really wanted which was to create a revolutionary eco-system for personalized medicine, of which the precision microbiome being just one major part, while not being the whole of his interest. You will see how Epstein angel funded several companies of note leveraging the same pattern consecutively through the second half of 2014 and most of 2015.

Using George Church as his springboard into the field let’s look at the emails for the first quarter of 2014 starting here with a report from <blank> whom gives a detailed description of the state of Hopkins “GI/neuro” department. Useful info to have over the competition on 4/22/14.

Unfortunately, we don’t know who it’s from, but it informs us to Epstein’s state of mind while capturing the disruptive potential of the tech he was invested in starting up in his chosen manufactures.

“To: jeevacation@gmail.com[jeevacation@gmail.com]

From:

Sent: Tue 4/22/2014 8:17:35 PM

Subject: Gl/neuro”

“they [Hopkins folks] want to modulate neuroepithelial cells to fend off bacterial pathogenic toxins (instead of thinking through the microbiome and how to leverage that instead of screwing with your own cells) etc.”

“the optogenetics stuff could be neat, sort like little vagal stimulators everywhere there were problems. like the heart (for afib) or spleen (for activated T cells, muy pronto) or even for seizures at the micro level. they are hoping to build microstimulators to adhere to neruepithelial cells in the gut - which is why i say that they can’t connect the dots. why not create optogenetic stimulators from the cells and not adhere anything? or why not try to do a combo thing with probiotics (microflora) and channel optics.”

One of the common counterclaims against Jeffery Epstein’s envolvement in these startups was that he was just a dumb cover opp for foreign powers to steal secrets. Yes, I do see some evidence of that in the emails but, like the kid stuff, I’m staying focused on Epstein’s sole interests in personalized microbiome tech because it tells a different story about the man and how todays market was shaped by his early involvement.

What are you going to do? Abandon a market that’s become larger than big pharma or respect power for the historic record? With that in mind Epstein fancied himself a genius on the projects he used these puppet companies to achieve. He was moving through all these different groups sewing up a network for his ideas on personalized medicine and its precision big data ecosystem.

From this 4/20/17 email to Ed Boyden offering a “glad to help” response regarding a personal issue we also get a glimpse of that personal aggrandizement mindset behind Epstein’s motivations regarding why he was coordinating the matter with such speed. Epstein’s interest is personal as he believes the tech will work.

From this email we get a literary dissertation on what he actually thinks regarding aluminum, ALS, the Vagus/Enteric Nerve, and how the microbiome is the key to delivering novel “probiotics” that cure the disease.. really.. Epstein was a true believer in the power of “probiotics” and their ability to cure ALS amongst others.

From: “jeffrey E.” <jeevacation@grnail.com>

To: Ed Boyden

Subject: Re: Plants

Date: Mon, 24 Apr 2017 12:14:20 +0000

“Recently, a common type of drug (PPI / proton pump inhibitor) taken for heartburn, acid reflux or peptic ulcers was correlated w Alzheimer (Sample from 74,000 people over age 75 from 2004-2011 in Germany). Specifically, patients on PPI are thought to have a 44% increased risk of dementia. But in my view the mechanism doesn’t quite make sense - what does make sense is that patients with heartburn reflux or ulcers also take antacids. And the most common ingredient in antacids is aluminum. Not just regular aluminum but straight to the most acidified part of the human body, so that the aluminum becomes quite reactive. Some of the aluminum will be uptaken by the bidirectional parasympathetics (vagal) and transported into the nervous system, but some of the aluminum will also pass through the gut and upset both the microbiome and the gut (enteric) nervous system as well. It doesn’t take much and it doesn’t even have to stay for very long, but if you are taking aluminum (or other active heavy metal) almost every day for many years, you will pay the price - even if your body can find a way to remove it pretty quickly. Meanwhile the inflammation in the cells will continue. I do think there is a similar situation happening in the enteric nervous system that is the trigger for Parkinsons - which is why there are gastric, integumentary and gut symptoms very early and persistently throughout. My suspicion is that it affects either the microbiome and/or eventually the dopmainergic neurons of the gut. Over time, this will migrate up the vagus or along some melanin/dopaminergic pathway to make trouble. Whatever pathway that allowed the melanin to migrate to the brain the first place is allowing the stressor to follow, probably bound to some form of co-variable. MOre later on ALS.”

Yeah, so falling back on antisemitic bs isn’t going to cut it hear because Epstein’s intentions were to create an entire ecosystem of personalized medical tech that would over arch the legacy of Nation States, entirely, by creating a worldwide network for conserving biomedical big data.

Actually, Mossad should be worried. Epstein’s emails are kind off megalomaniacal and transhuman.

So, after securing Richard Merkin, sending an “observer” to Hopkins, and convincing Ed Boyden on his microbiome theory Epstein works quietly for several month until 7/4/24 when he gets an email from <blank > regarding the cheapest place they can set up a new shop mining “nonpathogenic bacteria for use as probiotics”.

“To: Jeffery Epstein

From: <blank>

Sent: Fri 7/4/2014 3:09:41 PM

Subject: Gut

Im in Dhaka where the foremost diarrhea institute is located (ICDDR,B)

Fascinating - everything about poop and gut but not much in the microbiome.

This would be the place to investigate and do cool things as it is both smart and also super cheap. Super

duper cheap

If anywhere could identify strains of nonpathogenic bacteria for use as probiotics or even designer

probiotics this is the place.

Should consider it!

Academic institutions should count as charitable equivalents for grant making purposes”

These emails cover the first quarter of 2014 and are critical groundwork that built up for Epstein’s next big moves in angel funding, to avoid scrutiny, AOBiome primarily through its co-creator Jamie Heywood.

Epstein will repeat this process several times, as I will show in the next article and as shown in the last article in the 3/1716 “Invitation from Open Humans” email, before the PGP Harvard GET Conference (2016) event where the personalized eco system was unveiled. This event included 23andMe, AmericanGut, AncestoryDNA, FitBit, GoViral, Illumina, Moves, uBiome, to name the notable.

More to come.

