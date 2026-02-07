I’ve read over four hundred emails now about Jeffery Epstein’s dietary habits, food choices in his hosting habits, his instructions to assistance about exactly what kind of half sour fermented pickles he wanted, and the inter friendship politics of food in his methods.

I didn’t expect the man to be a total food snob, especially over fermented pickles, but it totally fits because he was obsessed with his microbiome and was being tested all the time. Logically, and emotionally, he extended this onto his closer friends and important targets because it was close to his heart.

I’ve already shown that as early as 2008 Epstein was investing in microbiome start-ups that focused on testing, like Aobiome, from the earlier articles. Epstein was having his microbiome tested by several different companies including uBiome and Genova Diagnostics. We can see from this 2014 test result that he was indeed using some advanced services for that era.

In this email thread between Epstein and Noam Chomsky we read an interesting exchange about baffling the public with language and references to “pickles”. The disruptive power over markets is illusioned in the upgrade from potato to pickle as the evolved target of consumers’ desire.

“From: Noam Chomsky

Sent: Monday, March 7, 2016 2:59 PM

To: jeffery E.

Subject: Re: Wow”

Chompsky: “But he get the goods, which have use value for them, and in many cases can use them to increase their own wealth and power even the health of society.

Theres a great line from the Brazilian novelist Machado de Assis: “to the victor the potatos.” Maybe it should be pickles. (Note: this is not a question.)

Epstein “The dollars would have come from the masses reducing their collective power. Good pickles”

Chompsky: “Well, I’ll be less articulate – out of my safe zone. I know bill has a great financial advisor, so his shares are redeemable for money any time he likes, becausse the companies in which ha has the shares are trusted to be making money selling goods and services, outside of the closed system of this model. Dosent that handle the fish?

At least I think the answer is on target.

And the deli is great.”

The “Deli” that Chomsky is referring to, Carnegie Delicatessen Restaurant, is an establishment Epstein invested in, so that he would have a steady supply of “half sour pickles”, while also becoming connected to AurifyBrands. This is probably the most damning and interesting example of how Epstein used food, in this case his beloved “half sour pickle”, to send messages and test loyalties. Chomsky obviously understands the “pickle” subtext and is stroking Epstein for favor regarding his eugenic views on “wealth and power and even the health of society”. Both men were utopians after all.

I show you this exchange between Epstein and Chomsky first because it is salacious. But the depths of Epstein’s use of “pickle” politics goes much deeper. Remember that Epstein still retains huge amounts of money and power in 2016 when this email was exchanged and yet he still needs Chomsky to tell him how good the pickles are... he was obsessed.

Let’s look at some emails between Epstein and his staff regarding his diet and the persistent need to share/enforce it onto others. Here is an example of his assistant enforcing Epstein’s dietary needs in regard to a 2013 Little Saint James shopping list.

Epstein didn’t go anywhere in the world without taking his beloved “half sour pickles” with him. Despite a long list of blanked out names you can see below this 2013 email is highly instruction to likely staff. There are dozens of emails regarding “The Pickle Guys” and a special <blank> contact at this establishment. I’ve yet to determine who this individual is.

Epstein sent dozens of emails regarding dinners and luncheons with “sour pickles“ making a regular appearance as he planned meetings with fellow travelers. Here we see him planning “brunch” with “<blank>” and suggesting a repeat of a previous lunch with “Steve” in relation to “Barney Greengrass”.

In this email from 2018 Epstein makes this interesting statement regarding Joi Ito’s “plant/flavor/smell scientist” in that Epstein: “though you like pickles I assume arielle is no= dipped in brine”. This is a clear reference to real fermented half sour pickles versus vinegar pickles that are not probiotic rich. Clearly Epstein is enforcing his microbiome snobbery on Ito.

Here is another assistant named Karyna Shuliak instructing Rosalyn Fontanilla to make sure she gets the right pickles. “8) Half sour pickles from Russ and Daughters 2 containers” are ordered for the Little Saint James menu on 8 May 2014.

In this email from 2013 <blank> asks Epstein if he wants “pickles”, amongst other food items, for Little Saint James. At this point we can safely assume this is not code for conspiracy nonsense it just proves Epstein was obsessed with fermented pickles.

In this email from 2015 “Karyna Shuliak” we read her admonition to “Louella and Jansuz” that Epstein doesn’t like vinegar pickles but “half sour pickles, freshly made, not from common brands on shelves.” .. did you catch that? “common brands”.. because Epstein was an elitist and vinegar pickles are for poor’s and have no probiotics.

I could continue with dozens of emails showing how much Epstein loved pickles and how he used them to negotiate and confirm deals but I think you get the point. He definitely had some health issues based on his labs that he believed probiotics played a major role in remediating. Think of it like a talisman or other type of superstition. Because Epstein found personal relief from them he, by nature, began investing and developing the benefits he got into big profits for himself and his kind. He was very picky and this email shows how serious he was about his “half sour pickles”.

“To: <blank>

From: Jeffery Epstein

Sent: Sat 11/9/2013 3:339: 17 PM”

“pickles should be half sour, these don’t work”

Jeffery Epstein was many things to many people, and I’ve said in the previous three articles that I’m narrowly focused on his obsession with the microbiome. If he was a monster, then society can correct over time from the depths of Epstein’s grasp upon its identity. However, when studying POWER, and all the ignominy that drags along with it, it’s best to keep on the narrow path in focus because the kaleidoscope effect is not helpful.

More to come.