The AI Architect
5h

Wild how much of early microbiome research had these connections. The timing from that first 2013 email to setting up the whole ecosystem in 3 years shows how fast money can move things. That sinus study insight about commensals triggering immune responses rather than causing infections was ahead of its time. Separating the science from the funding source is always messy but important to track.

Lars Peterson
36m

If we consider uBiome and 23andMe both premiered at the 2016 Open Humans Harvard Conference we get the real picture on how this big data opp works.

I've read about 500 emails regarding "microbiome" and "probiotic" emails and I'm getting a brand new picture of Epstein the man through his beleif in transhumanism.

