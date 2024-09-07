Hello Friends. We learned in article one that fluoride concentrations from overuse at the consumer level is now shown to be as high as 2 mg/L and that simple cooking habits will bio amplify this amount of fluoride even more.

In article two I showed you how the hair follicle is a highway for additional fluoride adsorption. Today we are going to focus on how the amount taken up cellularly is affected by the genetics of two different fetal donor cells. This key difference dramatically changes the amount of fluoride being delivered to the follicle of the teeth, fetus, organelles, and skin of two different races.

The only article I will draw on today is, “Effects of Fluoride Exposure on Primary Human Melanocytes from Dark and Light Skin”, [1] from which I will illustrate the primary data points to highlight this overlooked pathway for damaging the human body.

“Our results showed that HEMn-LP cells showed a higher sensitivity to NaF cytotoxicity than HEMn-DP cells, with significant cytotoxicity at concentrations >1 mM,..” [1] and specifically in this case “lightly pigmented (LP) and darkly pigmented (DP)” [1] fetal donor sv40 immortalized melanocytes.

When we look at the following data and compare the graphs understand that these charts are showing how durable the melanocyte cell line is against increasing fluoride exposure via physical chemical amount and duration of exposure.

Lightly pigmented chart:

“Our results in HEMn-LP cells showed that a 24 h NaF exposure induced a concentration-dependent reduction of the viability of the cells. A significant reduction of 40.78%, 63.08%, and 74.59% was noted at NaF concentrations of 2, 4, and 6 mM, respectively (Figure 1A). More prolonged NaF exposure of 72 h showed a further diminution of cell viability, especially at higher concentration. A significant reduction of 84.64%, 91.68%, and 91.13% was noted at NaF concentrations of 2, 4, and 6 mM, respectively (Figure 1A). Our results showed that under both durations of exposure, NaF over the concentration range 0.25–1 mM was nontoxic to HEMn-LP cells. (Figure 1A)” [1]

1A

Darkly pigmented chart:

“Our results in HEMn-DP cells showed that after a 24 h exposure to NaF, the viability was suppressed in a dose-dependent manner. Significant reductions of viability of 28.11%, 47.12%, and 69.91% were noted at NaF concentrations of 2, 4, and 6 mM, respectively (Figure 2A). NaF exposure for 72 h showed a further suppression of cell viability with significant reductions of 52.66%, 87.14%, and 88.77% at NaF concentrations of 2, 4, and 6 mM, respectively (Figure 2A)”

2A

These are not minimal differences and should be considered as a relatively dangerous possible exposure route for ALL humans. Adults with dermatological condition s should take special care. What we are seeing immerge from this data is that fluoride has affinity to adsorb onto keratin efficiently and that melanin slows this catalyzation.

When we take into account the final statements of the paper we are presented with genuine and present developmental dangers directly linked to fluoride being taking up by the fetus at multiple times the rate due to the speed of cell division. Remember that each new hair will adsorb fluoride from the mother into the fetus as each electrostatic bilayer is formed while evolving through gestation. The charts show this happens thirty percent more efficiently for the LP cell line after 2 mg/L of overexposure to fluoride… and we know now this is the new normal level being reported nationwide… which is kind of a problem.

“Our results of reduced sensitivity to cytotoxic concentrations of NaF in HEMn-DP cells might be attributable to the higher melanogenic activity of HEMn-DP cells as compared to HEMn-LP cells. In addition, these differences might also be caused by the presence and ratio of eumelanin/pheomelanin, which is known to differ between light and dark skin phototypes [52]. Alternatively, since HEMn-DP cells have a slower proliferative rate as compared to HEMn-LP cells in culture, the higher sensitivity of LP cells might also be due to faster proliferation. Different sensitivities between cells of the same tissue type has also been reported previously in the case of gingival fibroblasts. Tsutomu et al. reported a higher sensitivity of human fetal gingival fibroblasts as compared to young adult or adult gingival fibroblasts to NaF. The authors attributed these effects to the increased doubling time and higher proliferative capacity of fetal cells as compared to adult cells. Furthermore, the authors reported that a concentration of 1.58 mM completely inhibited cell growth in young adult or adult gingival cells, while similar cell-growth inhibition was obtained in fetal cells at a lower concentration of 1.05 mM”

Without making wild claims or erroneous misinterpretations we see clearly now that fluoride plays a likely role in spectrum disorder and specific genetic outcome differences between blacks and whites respectively. I hope this is not a controversial point because it affects all children and adults everywhere... just some more than others... but please let’s not allow these differences to become barriers but instead motivation to eliminate disparity form humanity.

[1] Effects of Fluoride Exposure on Primary Human Melanocytes from Dark and Light Skin

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7761615/pdf/toxics-08-00114.pdf