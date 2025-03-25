Fermented Parsley Ginger Cranberry Drink

In this recipe I’m going to show you how to make a tasty drink meant for your Kidneys. This product will enhance several of the organic and natural, well-known, fitness promoting properties of parsley, ginger, and cranberry. It will address enhanced removal of ROS from your blood. How good bacteria transform certain polyphenols that you just cannot get in any quantity from any other raw process for any reasonable price or freshness. These plants have long been known for their individual health benefits but herein I’m going to show why and how fermentation can liberate target molecules using the right GRAS preparation.

“Employment of appropriate starter cultures indices the possibility of developing a new assortment of fermented products which cannot be obtain in traditional way.” [6]

While designing this product, I had to consider several utilitarian factors that make it more accessible at your local grocery store so you’re not hunting and waiting around for products. Just one simple list to unlock a family of healing molecules that these plants naturally harbor by unlocking commensal bacteria that will achieve our fitness goals for us. The microbiome of these plants harbor the very bacteria that want to live in our guts that release our targets. By exclusively relying on known commensal relationships we get predictable results from these endophytic bacterial communities. “Chemoheterotrophy and fermentation were predicted as the main microbial functional groups in the endophytic bacterial community. Notably, a considerable number of the 143 isolated endophytic strains displayed plant growth-promoting traits (10 to 64%) and biocontrol activity (74% to 82%) against plant pathogens (Xanthomonas and Pseudomonas).” [1] That’s a lot of tech support from Nature born into the plants we are using to establish our consortiums in our repeatable method.

This ferment is specifically formulated for its “hepato-renal protective effects” [3] that come from the special aromatic phenols that give parsley its distinct aroma and taste. Because the commensal bacteria native to the parsley also share communicatory subunits within lactic acid bacteria that offers the ideal chassis for the transformation of “the flavonoid glycoside apiin (apigenin 7-O-[β-D-apiosyl-(1→2)-β-D-glucoside])” which “ is abundant in apiaceous and asteraceous plants, including celery and parsley. Parsley genes encoding the glucosyltransferase, PcGlcT, and the apiosyltransferase, PcApiT, that catalyze the glycosylation steps of apiin biosynthesis. Their substrate specificities showed that they were involved in the biosynthesis of some flavonoid 7-O-apiosylglucosides, including apiin.” [4]

We have to feed these naturally overlapping pathways when designing a wild ferment because promotion of balance in the initial formation phase needs to share these similar conformational miRNA responses. [10] It took me a month of design to establish cranberry juice as the partner for the parsley as its commensal range is highly compatible to said target subunit pathways. “Phenol-pyranoanthocyanins, a structurally modified type of anthocyanin, has higher stability than anthocyanins. phenol-pyranoanthocyanins can be rapidly produced through fermentative transformation using Lactiplantibacillus plantarum and Lacticaseibacillus paracasei. properties and the ability to inhibit tyrosinase. These results suggest that fermentative biotransformation conducted by Lactobacillus is an ideal method for producing cranberry pyranoanthocyanins.” [7]

Once I had found this strong pairing, I immediately found that my sugar profile was too low and that I would have to boost it without using another fruit and it had to be something with a similar flavor profile to the bitter of cranberry and parsley. One additional hurtle for this ferment is that it needs to target ROS scavenging specifically to achieve efficiency in its hepto protective effects in the kidney delivering apiosyltransferase (parsley) and pyranoanthocyanins (cranberry). To solve this, I decided to rely on ginger because it has the perfect profile of unique commensal “microorganisms” ideally suited “in the bioincrease of polyphenol compounds. Bacillus sp. are able to secrete enzymatic an landscape with some activities up to 50% including cellulase, amylase, pectinase, and protease.” [8]

Another amazing trick that fermented ginger brings to this recipe is a ROS scavenging function I learned from an organic chicken feed production paper that illustrated a unique stimulatory effect on the gut villus. Fermented ginger resulted “in an improved feed efficiency in all the DFG(ginger) groups. Intestinal villus height, villus area, cell area and cell mitosis in all the intestinal segments were higher in all the DFG groups than in the control group. Protuberated cells and cell clusters were found in all the DFG groups, suggesting that the intestinal villi and cells might be hypertrophied. [9] So you see we get the volatile sugars we need to balance the acceleration curve on bacterial growth and the novel physical effect of increasing a function that promotes the delivery of our target phenols.. nice.

