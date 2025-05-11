Hello friends. Recently we have been told that the cause of autism will be discovered in the near future as the NIH shifts focus to personalizing their instrumentalities within the framework of the resource acquisition management enterprise structure. The specifics of that structure and Optum are not the point of this article but can be reviewed here. [1] Needless to say the shift we are seeing in healthcare is a military model and the future of individualized biometric health care is weighted heavily by the influence of these strategic goals to say the least about it.

For the sake of this article and the continuation in the explanation of how we can mobilize a probiotic system capable of silencing whole classes of diseases in a heritable and durable manner we could match the spear with the plowshare for victories if we made disease a legally declared enemy. We defeat these enemies not using lethality of arms but of fitness and promotion. By matching aggression with disruptive medical technology that eliminates legacy disease outcomes from whole populations, or even Countries, we can build on that domestic tranquility both foreign and domestic.

The craft by which we construct our desired chassis is built on the understanding I laid out in the previous articles in this series. As the title implies abusing GRAS status is currently the de jur method of handling the release of some truly disruptive dual use commensals that have NOT been thoroughly evaluated to be available to manufactures or the public as GRAS “ingredients” and/or “supplements”.

It is all too common and regular for supposed GRAS supplements manufacturers to face recalls or rescheduling thanks to their abuse and grifting behavior as I recently reported on my X account. [2] In this case it was lactoferrin mislabeled as “vegan” yet contained milk. As the only two sources of LF are dairy or transgenic e. coli you see how unscrupulous this behavior was.

Again, we circle back to the first point I made in this series which is that you cannot expect the best quality without making these probiotic products yourself. Of course, some supplements like methylene blue cannot be fermented at home because it’s an industrial chemical yet it’s totally possible to craft edible natural leuco dyes that are found in nature as colors in the food we eat. These reflective atoms play critical roles in communication down at the atomic level and are critical to the optical weight/time of light reflectivity off the surface displays on the post conformed subunits looking for promotion to destinations obligate to microbiome regulation and fitness.

ADAM (a disintegrin and metalloproteinase) [3] are read-once metalloendopeptidas enzymes that function as a metalloproteinase endopeptidase, protein scissors as described in the previous articles, that are proteolytic and break peptide bonds of nonterminal amino acids which are super critical for the proper apoptosis that we plan to address with our smart probiotic chassis. Let’s look specifically at ADAM17 or TACE (tumor necrosis factor-α-converting enzyme) as it’s commonly known as the target pathway for our developmental LAB chassis.

Before we embark into new territory let’s establish that good research has already been done that completely describes the bio technology of our novel probiotic because these obligate commensal functions have been shown to share gene’s that share common fitness conformational needs. Here we read from Wikipedia that a key selective feature of ADAM17 “is understood to be involved in the processing of tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α) at the surface of the cell, and from within the intracellular membranes of the trans-Golgi network. ADAM17 also has a role in the shedding of L-selectin, a cellular adhesion molecule/.” [3]

L-selectin is coded in humans by the SELL gene and promotes t cell homing so it can conform motifs from its location of origin on chromosome 1. It’s very important to show that our smart probiotic can regulate this gene pathway through post conformation and post metabolites as that can prove we have promoted the proper fitness of the apoptosis cycle we are targeting.

Let’s read a full explanation of the critical regulatory function of ADAM17:

“L-selectin is expressed constitutively on most circulating leukocytes. Over time, these molecules are released through the process of ectodomain shedding and are replaced by newly synthesized L-selectin proteins. Ectodomain shedding is largely accomplished through cleavage by ADAM17.

The human L-selectin gene (sell) is located on the long arm of chromosome 1 (1q24.2), and is arranged in tandem with its family members (in the order: L-, P-, and E-selectin). Human sell consists of 10 exons and its transcription factor is FOXO 1, on the other hand the mouse sell gene is composed of 9 exons.

Subsequent splicing of exons into mature mRNA translates to a protein product with a predicted molecular mass of 30 kDa. L-selectin varies between cell types, has ranging molecular weight from 65 kDa in lymphocytes to 100 kDa in neutrophils, and is due to cell type-specific glycosylation. Most glycoproteins undergo either N- or O-linked glycosylation, and it is very likely that the type of L-selectin glycosylation determines the specific functions of individual cells, but this has not yet been investigated in detail.

L-selectin is expressed on naive T cells and is rapidly shed following T cell priming. L-selectin expression is re-activated in cytotoxic T cells once they exit the lymph node. Mature central memory T cells express L-selectin while effector memory cells do not. L-selectin is also expressed by naive B cells, with the loss of L-selectin distinguishing activated B cells destined to differentiate to antibody-secreting cells

L-selectin is expressed on circulating neutrophils and is shed following neutrophil priming. Expression of L-selectin in neutrophils decreases with neutrophil aging. Classical monocytes express high levels of L-selectin while in circulation. Shedding of L-selectin from monocytes occurs during trans-endothelial migration.

L-selectin expression is also observed on oocytes and early-stage embryos. Blastocysts express L-selectin following, but not prior to emergence from the zona pellucida. An increase in L-selectin expression is observed when both the blastocyst and cytotrophoblast attach to the endometrium. L-selectin expression decreases by the 17th week of pregnancy, and remains low or non-existent until term (2017)”. [3]

Now that you have an understanding of the expressive translation functions of the SELL-selex gene line in humans lets look at our first paper, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus GG-derived p40 protein (Yan et al., 2013), to illustrate that we can develop a provable chassis with actually real GRAS Lactic Acid Bacteria (LAB).

This paper reveals a key mechanism through which our novel smart probiotic will function and within actual gras regulation. When we start manufacturing LRgg derived protein p40 to promote intestinal epithelial health by activating ADAM17 we certainly want that tech founded on provable chassis. The economic value in P40 is that it upregulates ADAM17’s catalytic activity in intestinal epithelial cells and activates the fitness of tight junctions critical to permeability and other critical pore functions like heparin binding. [5]

Manufactured P40 activated ADAM17 specifically cleaves and releases heparin-binding EGF (HB-EGF) from the cell surface, but not other EGFR ligands like growth factor TGFα or amphiregulin. The transactivation of EGFR releases HB-EGF that then binds to and activates the EGFR with excellent downstream fitness outcomes. Once activated it triggers protective signaling cascades including AKT pathway activation, which prevents programmed/entropic apoptosis of tight junction decay.

If we go to the paper, we see clearly that when knock out mice were given p40 in hydrogel it stimulated ADAM17 activity and EGFR activation in colonic epithelial cells and increased HB-EGF levels in blood. These effects were absent in mice with intestinal epithelial-specific ADAM17 deletion. [5]

In the second paper, Lactiplantibacillus plantarum strains MKMB01 and MKMB02 (Devi et al., 2024) we see a novel demonstration of a different but complementary mechanism where probiotics downregulate ADAM17 in the context of pathogen-induced inflammation. This additional, and amazingly useful, commensal feature in our chosen chassis’ excess natural safety features kind of demands that true GRAS status must have these cascading levels of obligate commensal translational conformation to prove real safety for any products developed in the method I’m proposing.

When intestinal cells are challenged with Salmonella enterica typhimurium, inflammatory responses are triggered and ADAM17 from Lactiplantibacillus plantarum strains MKMB01 and MKMB02 downregulate the expression of both ADAM17 and its regulator iRhom2!

This dual layer of protection comes from the evolutionary history our microbiome and gut share. Our probiotic is not a medicine in the sense it’s a commercial chemical or a recently invented tech but an ancient history of axial symbiosis around promoting fitness and rejecting invasion.

In terrestrial homeostatic conditions ADAM17 activation by our probiotic-derived p40 promotes epithelial cell survival and tight barrier function through HB-EGF release and EGFR activation but when inflammatory conditions prevail it down regulates ADAM17 reducing excessive TNF-α processing and release, thereby limiting invasive inflammation.

In conclusion the benefits we can expect to manufacture from our novel probiotic product, and its context dependent nature, will have the ability to down regulate TNF-α via ADAM17 (TNF-α Converting Enzyme or TACE) by cleaving membrane-bound TNF-α to release its soluble form. By coregulating ADAM17, these probiotics reduce TNF-α shedding, thus decreasing inflammation and restoring mitochondrial function to homeostasis in the SELL gene pathway.

Amazing.

