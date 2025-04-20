Hello Friends. In part #2 of Abusing GRAS, we are going to go heavy on definitions and functions because you need a basic understanding of nature’s “protein scissors” to understand how we are going to make large amounts of target metalloprotease post translational bacterial products. From the first article we remember that the reason we want to manufacture these products is as cleanup crew for all the polymerizing proteins in and around the gut and its axis components. We want to flood the zone as it has more electrostatic zinc fingers than the dimerized plaques can resist, and this breaks the pathogenic biofilms that have captured your tissues.
So, in that effort to optimize I’m having my Agent right this article from my notes to get to the point quickly. This is a technical document to help you understand the function or semi virulence and how to use esbl’s, mobile genetic elements, and promoters to force out unwanted semi pathogenic bacteria and viruses. By the end of this series, you will understand how to turn debilitating diseases like helicobacter pylori off with these products.
Of course, we can just have faith in Natures Order to promote health simply by chasing the good but in this case, we want to be specific. For example, what bacteria will specifically target alpha synuclein in the cytosol for detoxification of said dimers and promote the post translational modifications GRAS bacteria do to fold or unfold these plaques that cause Alzheimer’s and other dementias?
Me: What are Proteases and Their Biological Significance?
My Agent:
### Proteases: Nature's “Protein Scissors”
Proteases (also called peptidases, proteinases, or proteolytic enzymes) are enzymes that catalyze proteolysis, breaking down proteins into smaller polypeptides or single amino acids. They function by cleaving peptide bonds within proteins through hydrolysis, a reaction where water breaks chemical bonds. Proteases play crucial roles in numerous biological pathways, including:
- Digestion of ingested proteins
- Protein catabolism (breakdown of old proteins)
- Cell signaling pathways
- Immune system function
Without these enzymes, proteolysis would be extremely slow, potentially taking hundreds of years. Proteases exist in all forms of life, including viruses, and have independently evolved multiple times. Different classes of proteases can perform the same reaction through entirely different catalytic mechanisms.
## Hydrolysis: Breaking Bonds with Water
Hydrolysis (from Greek "hydro-" meaning water and "lysis" meaning to unbind) is a chemical reaction where a water molecule breaks one or more chemical bonds. In biological systems, hydrolysis is the cleavage of biomolecules where water is consumed to separate a larger molecule into component parts.
Hydrolysis reactions are often the reverse of condensation reactions:
- Hydrolysis adds water to break down molecules
- Condensation builds up molecules by removing water
In the context of carbohydrates, the hydrolytic breakdown into component sugar molecules is called saccharification (e.g., sucrose being broken down into glucose and fructose)
## Proteases in Bacteria
Bacteria secrete proteases to hydrolyze peptide bonds in proteins, breaking them down into their constituent amino acids. These bacterial and fungal proteases are vital to global carbon and nitrogen cycles by recycling proteins. Their activity is typically regulated by nutritional signals, with overall microbial community-level protease activity responding to carbon, nitrogen, or sulfur limitation.
Within bacteria, proteases also serve for general protein quality control by degrading unfolded or misfolded proteins. For example, the AAA+ proteasome controls protein quality within bacterial cells.
Some secreted bacterial proteases function as exotoxins and act as virulence factors in bacterial pathogenesis. The exfoliative toxin is one example—bacterial exotoxic proteases destroy extracellular structures, contributing to bacterial invasiveness and tissue damage.
## Proteasomes: Cellular Protein Degradation Machinery
Proteasomes are essential protein complexes responsible for degrading proteins through proteolysis. These complexes are found in all eukaryotes and archaea, as well as some bacteria. In eukaryotes, proteasomes exist in both the nucleus and cytoplasm.
The proteasomal degradation pathway is critical for many cellular processes:
- Cell cycle regulation
- Gene expression control
- Response to oxidative stress
The importance of this proteolytic pathway and ubiquitin's role was recognized by the 2004 Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to Aaron Ciechanover, Avram Hershko, and Irwin Rose.
### Structure and Function
The core 20S proteasome is a cylindrical protein complex with four stacked rings forming a central pore. Each ring consists of seven individual proteins:
- The inner two rings are made of seven β subunits containing protease active sites
- Access to these proteases is controlled by regulatory protein complexes
In eukaryotes, the ubiquitin-proteasome system (UPS) targets proteins for degradation by attaching ubiquitin molecules to them. Proteins destined for degradation require:
1. Attachment of ubiquitin (via E1, E2, and E3 enzymes)
2. An unstructured region of about 25 amino acids
The resulting polyubiquitin chain is recognized by the proteasome, allowing for ATP-dependent protein degradation. This process yields peptides about seven to eight amino acids long, which can be further broken down and used to synthesize new proteins.
### Bacterial Proteasomes
Actinobacteria have acquired their own proteasome degradation pathway, including:
- A 20S core particle
- A AAA protein motor called MPA (mycobacterial proteasome activator)
Unlike eukaryotic systems, MPA is a homohexameric motor complex with ATPase sites, an OB ring, and coiled coils. Protein targeting requires a prokaryotic ubiquitin-like protein (Pup) that functions similarly to ubiquitin but has an unrelated structure.
## Protein Denaturation: Unfolding Functional Structures
Denaturation is a process where proteins or nucleic acids lose their folded native structure due to external stresses or compounds, including:
- Strong acids or bases
- Concentrated inorganic salts
- Organic solvents (e.g., alcohol, chloroform)
- Agitation
- Radiation
- Heat
### Consequences of Denaturation
When proteins in living cells denature, cell activity is disrupted and may lead to cell death. Denatured proteins may exhibit:
- Conformational changes
- Loss of solubility
- Dissociation of cofactors
- Aggregation due to exposed hydrophobic groups
The loss of solubility resulting from denaturation is called coagulation. Most importantly, denatured proteins lose their three-dimensional structure and therefore their functionality.
### Protein Structure and Folding
Functional proteins have four levels of structural organization:
1. **Primary structure**: The linear sequence of amino acids
2. **Secondary structure**: Hydrogen bonds between peptide chains forming alpha helices or beta sheets
3. **Tertiary structure**: Three-dimensional folding of secondary structures
4. **Quaternary structure**: Assembly of multiple polypeptide subunits
Protein folding results from a balance between weak intramolecular interactions (hydrophobic, electrostatic, and van der Waals forces) and protein-solvent interactions. This process depends heavily on environmental conditions including temperature, salinity, pressure, and solvents.
When a protein denatures, its secondary and tertiary structures are altered while the primary structure remains intact. Since all structural levels determine function, denatured proteins can no longer perform their biological roles.
## Virulence Factors: Tools of Pathogenic Microbes
Virulence factors (also called pathogenicity factors or effectors) are structures, molecules, and regulatory systems that enable microbial pathogens to:
- Colonize niches in the host
- Evade or suppress the host's immune response
- Enter and exit host cells (for intracellular pathogens)
- Obtain nutrition from the host
### Sources and Transmission
Pathogens possess diverse virulence factors that may be:
- Chromosomally encoded and intrinsic (e.g., capsules, endotoxins)
- Acquired from mobile genetic elements like plasmids and bacteriophages (e.g., some exotoxins)
Factors encoded on mobile genetic elements can spread through horizontal gene transfer, potentially converting harmless bacteria into dangerous pathogens. For example, *Escherichia coli* O157:H7 gains most of its virulence from mobile genetic elements.
### Categories of Virulence Factors
#### Attachment, Immunoevasion, and Immunosuppression
- Adhesins, including lipoteichoic acid and trimeric autotransporter adhesins
- Capsules that inhibit phagocytosis
- Immunoglobulin proteases that break down host antibodies
#### Destructive Enzymes
- Hyaluronidase: breaks down connective tissue
- Proteases and lipases: degrade host proteins and lipids
- DNases: break down DNA
- Hemolysins: disrupt various host cells, including red blood cells
#### GTPase Regulators
Some virulence factors control host GTPase activation through:
- Acting as GEF (guanine nucleotide exchange factor) or GAP (GTPase-activating protein)
- Covalently modifying the GTPase itself
#### Toxins
Bacterial toxins fall into two main categories:
**Endotoxins**
- Components of gram-negative bacterial cell walls (lipopolysaccharide/LPS)
- The lipid A portion is toxic
- Trigger intense inflammation through cytokine release
- Can cause septic shock in severe cases
- Do not elicit an adaptive immune response
**Exotoxins**
- Secreted by bacteria
- Have diverse effects, including inhibiting host biochemical pathways
- Highly immunogenic, triggering antibody production
- Examples include tetanus toxin, botulinum toxin, and anthrax toxin
### Examples of Virulence Factors in Specific Pathogens
**Staphylococcus aureus**
- Hyaluronidase
- Protease
- Coagulase
- Lipases
- Deoxyribonucleases
- Enterotoxins
**Streptococcus pyogenes**
- M protein
- Lipoteichoic acid
- Hyaluronic acid capsule
- Destructive enzymes (streptokinase, streptodornase, hyaluronidase)
- Exotoxins (including streptolysin)
**Listeria monocytogenes**
- Internalin A and B
- Listeriolysin O
- ActA protein
**Yersinia pestis**
- Modified lipopolysaccharide
- Type three secretion system
- YopE and YopJ pathogenicity
**Candida albicans**
- Candidalysin (cytolytic peptide)
Other virulence factors include components required for biofilm formation (e.g., sortases) and integrins (e.g., beta-1 and beta-3).
So that basically sums up the very basics on how Protease function. If we go back in time to when these functions evolved there where only single and multi-cell lifeforms of microscopic size. our Microbiome is a conformation engine that requires the good in order to function in a healthy manner. as you read above it’s very easy to disrupt this balance by introducing toxins, mostly in your food, that then promote the bad bacteria and viruses. If you were ever looking for simple proof that you are what you eat” then the above description by my agent for you should explain that mystery.
In part #3 we will jump into Metalloproteinase and ADAM proteins and how the source of our existence is actually bacterial, and I will show several key functions that cannot be ignored if we are to fully comprehend the glories of the coming PROBIOTIC era of digitalmicrobiome cures and products. we sit on the edge of greatness.
"Van der Waals forces play a crucial role in the behavior of proteins within the Golgi apparatus, influencing their folding, sorting, and interactions. The Golgi apparatus is a key organelle in eukaryotic cells responsible for modifying, sorting, and packaging proteins and lipids for secretion or delivery to other organelles. Here's a summary of how van der Waals forces affect proteins on the surfaces within the Golgi apparatus:
1. **Protein Folding and Quality Control**: In the Golgi apparatus, proteins undergo post-translational modifications and quality control checks. Van der Waals forces contribute to the stability of protein structures, helping to maintain their correct folding. Incorrectly folded proteins may have exposed hydrophobic regions, leading to aggregation and potential misfolding diseases.
2. **Hydrophobic Interactions**: The Golgi apparatus has a unique lipid composition, with a high concentration of sphingolipids and cholesterol. These lipids create a hydrophobic environment that can influence protein behavior through van der Waals forces. Hydrophobic interactions driven by van der Waals forces help to sort and concentrate proteins in specific Golgi membranes, facilitating their proper processing and transport.
3. **Protein-Lipid Interactions**: Van der Waals forces mediate interactions between proteins and lipids in the Golgi membranes. These interactions are essential for the recruitment of peripheral membrane proteins, the formation of lipid rafts, and the sorting of proteins into transport vesicles. For example, the binding of peripheral membrane proteins to Golgi membranes often involves hydrophobic interactions and van der Waals forces.
4. **Glycosylation**: The Golgi apparatus is the primary site for protein glycosylation, the addition of carbohydrate chains to proteins. Van der Waals forces can influence the recognition and binding of glycosyltransferases to their protein substrates, as well as the folding and stability of glycosylated proteins. Proper glycosylation is crucial for protein function, sorting, and quality control.
5. **Protein Sorting and Transport**: Van der Waals forces contribute to the sorting and transport of proteins within the Golgi apparatus. Proteins are sorted into different Golgi cisternae and transport vesicles based on their interactions with sorting receptors and adaptors, which often involve hydrophobic interactions and van der Waals forces. For example, the sorting of lysosomal enzymes involves the recognition of mannose-6-phosphate residues by the mannose-6-phosphate receptor, a process mediated by van der Waals forces.
6. **Lipid Rafts and Microdomains**: The Golgi apparatus contains lipid rafts and microdomains enriched in specific lipids and proteins. Van der Waals forces help to stabilize these microdomains, facilitating the sorting and concentration of proteins involved in specific cellular processes, such as signaling and transport.
7. **Environmental Factors**: The unique environment of the Golgi apparatus, including its pH, ionic strength, and lipid composition, can influence van der Waals forces and protein behavior. For example, the low pH of the Golgi lumen can enhance hydrophobic interactions, affecting protein sorting and processing.
In summary, van der Waals forces significantly impact protein behavior within the Golgi apparatus by mediating protein folding, sorting, and interactions with lipids and other proteins. Understanding these forces is essential for comprehending the complex processes that occur in the Golgi apparatus and their role in cellular function and disease."
Equals an on/off switch for profiteering by inducing chronic wasting and prions diseases, correct, Lars?