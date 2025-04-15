Hello friends. Recently I experienced another bought of censorship on X over the use of words directed at a group that is artificially fragile and while this article is not specifically about that interaction it highlights the pc absurdity of the woke right. I was locked out from my account, again because I used the same word combo once before, temporarily which has helped show me that it’s kind of fruitless to argue on a platform that is not free speech and enforced state speech on the occasions I mentioned.

This article is not about my censorship but the first in several that was inspired by the pathetic hypocrisy of supposed said intellectuals in a supposed free market place of ideas. This type of mental bankruptcy corrupts all IQ ranges, races, and genders because it’s rooted in the instincts of in group bigotry all hierarchical primates followed in their evolution.

Complex futuristic concepts on that platform, as moderate persons can see has been siloed into the pedantic right or left dialectic that destroys higher development of complex ideas removed of bipolar thought, by using simulation theory, not reactionary impulses right or left.

To address this lopsided moral relativism polluting science, for the sake of market destiny eugenics, let’s focus on the overall point of these articles in that GRAS food status is being exploited by corporations because the public refuses to educate themselves to the danger they are in. I’m not trying to shit on the public but GET SERIOSE people! Do you believe soulless corporations aren’t the ones that brought you to this place its time to resolve your errors. We have a “buyer beware” market so let me show you how elaborate the web is regarding industrial scale GRAS bacteria production and how moral relativism has allowed all kinds of questionable and exploitative abuses of uniform commercial code.

"GRAS" is an acronym for the phrase Generally Recognized As Safe. Under sections 201(s) and 409 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (the Act), any substance that is intentionally added to food is a food additive, that is subject to premarket review and approval by FDA, unless the substance is generally recognized, among qualified experts, as having been adequately shown to be safe under the conditions of its intended use, or unless the use of the substance is otherwise excepted from the definition of a food additive.

Under sections 201(s) and 409 of the Act, and FDA's implementing regulations in 21 CFR 170.3 and 21 CFR 170.30, the use of a food substance may be GRAS either through scientific procedures or, for a substance used in food before 1958, through experience based on common use in food Under 21 CFR 170.30(b), general recognition of safety through scientific procedures requires the same quantity and quality of scientific evidence as is required to obtain approval of the substance as a food additive. General recognition of safety through scientific procedures is based upon the application of generally available and accepted scientific data, information, or methods, which ordinarily are published, as well as the application of scientific principles, and may be corroborated by the application of unpublished scientific data, information, or methods.

Under 21 CFR 170.30(c) and 170.3(f), general recognition of safety through experience based on common use in foods requires a substantial history of consumption for food use by a significant number of consumers.” [1]

Please don’t glaze out friends because you actually need to know these regulations because the foundation of fraud is usually simple.. you don’t get it... see “its” simple... buyer beware of it. What follows is a complete list of food additive “ingredients” grown from isolated GRAS bacteria.

Table 1. Food Additives Derived from Microorganisms listed in 21 CFR 172 and 173

Regulation in 21 CFR Ingredient

§172.155 Natamycin derived from Streptomyces natalensis and Streptomyces chattanoogensis

§172.325 Bakers yeast protein derived from Saccharomyces cerevisiae

§172.590 Yeast-malt sprout extract, derived from Saccharomyces cerevisiae, Saccharomyces fragilis, Candida utilis

§172.620 Carrageenan, a hydrocolloid extracted from the following members of the families Gigartinaceae and Soliericeae of the class Rodophyceae (red seaweed): Chondrus crispus, Chondrus ocellatus, Eucheuma cottonii, Eucheuma spinosum, Gigartina acicularis, Gigartina pistillata, Gigartina radula, Gigartina stellata

§172.655 Furcelleran, the refined hydrocolloid extracted from Furcellaria fastigiata of the class Rodophyceae (red seaweed)

§172.695 Xanthan Gum derived from Xanthomonas campestris

§172.725 Gibberellic acid derived by fermentation from Fusarium moniliforme

§172.896 Dried yeasts, Saccharomyces cerevisiae, Saccharomyces fragilis, and dried torula yeast, Candida utilis

§172.898 Bakers yeast glycan from Saccharomyces cerevisiae

§173.110 Amyloglucosidase derived from Rhizopus niveus for use in degrading gelatinized starch into constituent sugars

§173.120 Carbohydrase and cellulase derived from Aspergillus niger for use in clam and shrimp processing

§173.130 Carbohydrase derived from Rhizopus oryzae for use in the production of dextrose from starch

§173.135 Catalase derived from Micrococcus lysodeikticus for use in the manufacture of cheese

§173.140 Esterase-lipase derived from Mucor miehei var. Cooney et Emerson as a flavor enhancer in cheeses, fats and oils, and milk products

§173.145 Alpha-galactosidase derived from Morteirella vinaceae var. raffinoseutilizer for use in the production of sucrose from sugar beets

§173.150 Milk-clotting enzymes, microbial for use in the production of cheese (Milk-clotting enzymes are derived from Endothia parasitica, Bacillus cereus, Mucor pusillus Lindt and Mucor miehei and Aspergillus oryzae modified to contain the gene for aspartic proteinase from Rhizomucor miehei var Cooney et Emerson

§173.160 Candida guilliermondii as the organism for fermentation production of citric acid

§173.165 Candida lipolytica for fermentation production of citric acid.

§173.280 A solvent extraction process for recovery of citric acid from Aspergillus niger fermentation liquor

Table 2. Substances Derived from Microorganisms Affirmed by FDA as Generally Recognized as Safe in 21 CFR184

Section in 21 CFR Ingredient or Substance

§184.1005 Acetic acid may be produced by fermentation

§184.1011 Alginic acid made from certain brown algae

§184.1012 Alpha-amylase enzyme preparation from Bacillus stearothermophilus used to hydrolyze edible starch to produce maltodextrin and nutritive carbohydrate sweeteners.

§184.1027 Mixed carbohydrase and protease enzyme product derived from Bacillus licheniformis for use in hydrolyzing proteins and carbohydrates in the preparation of alcoholic beverages, candy, nutritive sweeteners and protein hydrolysates

§184.1061 Lactic acid may be produced by fermentation

§184.1081 Propionic acid from bacterial fermentation

§184.1115 Agar-agar, extracted from a number of related species of red algae class Rhodophyceae

§184.1120 Brown algae, to be used dried as a flavor enhancer, are seaweeds of the species: Analipus japonicus, Eisenia bicyclis, Hizikia fusiforme, Kjellmaniella gyrata, Laminaria angustata, Laminaria longirruris, Laminaria Longissima, Laminaria ochotensis, Laminaria claustonia, Laminaria saccharina, Laminaria digitata, Laminaria japonica, Macrocystis pyrifera, Petalonia fascia, Scytosiphon lome

§184.1121 Red algae, to be used dried as a flavor enhancer, are seaweeds of the species: Gloiopeltis furcata, Porphyra crispata, Porhyra deutata, Porhyra perforata, Porhyra suborbiculata, Porphyra tenera, Rhodymenis palmata

§184.1133 Ammonium alginate from certain brown algae

§184.1187 Calcium alginate from certain brown algae

§184.1318 Glucono delta-lactone, by oxidation of D-glucose by microorganisms that are nonpathogenic and nontoxicogenic to man or other animals. These include but are not restricted to Aspergillus niger and Acetobactor suboxydans

§184.1372 Insoluble glucose isomerase enzyme preparations are derived from recognized species of precisely classified, nonpathogenic, and nontoxicogenic microorganisms, including Streptomyces rubiginosus, Actinoplane missouriensis, Streptomyces olivaceus, Streptomyces olivochromogenes, and Bacillus coagulans grown in a pure culture fermentation that produces no antibiotic

§184.1387 Lactase enzyme preparation from Candida pseudotropicalis for use in hydrolyzing lactose to glucose and galactose

§184.1388 Lactase enzyme preparation from Kluyveromyces lactis (previously called Saccharomyces lactis)for use in hydrolyzing lactose in milk

§184.1420 Lipase enzyme preparation from Rhizopus niveus used in the interesterfication of fats and oils.

§184.1538 Nisin preparation from Lactococcus lactis Lancefield Group N for use as an antimicrobial agent to inhibit the outgrowth of Clostridium botulinum spores and toxin formation in pasteurized cheese spreads.

§184.1610 Potassium alginate, the potassium salt of alginic acid, derived from certain brown algae

§184.1685 Rennet (animal derived) and chymosin preparation from Escherichia coli K-12, Kluyveromyces marxianus var. lactis or Aspergillus niger var. awamori to coagulate milk in cheeses and other dairy products

§184.1695 Riboflavin biosynthesized by Eremothecium ashbyii

§184.1724 Sodium alginate, the sodium salt of alginic acid, derived from certain brown algae

§184.1848 Butter starter distillate from milk cultures of Streptococcus lactis, Streptococcus cremoris. Streptococcus lactis subspecies diacetylactis, Leuconostoc citovorum, Leuconostoc dextranicum

§184.1924 Urease enzyme preparation from Lactobacillus fermentum for use in the production of wine

§184.1945 Vitamin B12 from Streptomyces griseus

§184.1950 Vitamin D, produced by ultraviolet irradiation of ergosterol isolated from yeast and related fungi

§184.1983 Bakers Yeast extract from Saccharomyces cerevisiae

§184.1985 Aminopeptidase enzyme preparation from Lactococcus lactis used as an optional ingredient for flavor development in the manufacture of cheddar cheese.

Table 3. Substances Derived from Microorganisms Affirmed by FDA as Generally Recognized as Safe for Indirect Uses in 21 CFR186

Section in 21 CFR Substance

§186.1275 Dextrans, made by fermentation of sucrose by Leuconostoc mesenteroides strain NRRL B-512(F)

§186.1839 Sorbose, made by oxidation of sorbitol by Acetobacter xylinum or by Acetobacter suboxydans

Section in 21 CFR Standardized Food

§131.111 Acidified milk, with or without the addition of characterizing microbial organisms, and aroma - and flavor - producing microbial culture. Conditions for their use are prescribed in the referent regulations

§131.200 Yogurt made by the lactic acid-producing bacteria Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus

§131.106 Blue cheese, characterized by the presence of the mold Penicillium roquefortii

§133.113 Cheddar cheese, subjected to the action of a lactic acid producing bacterial culture and clotting enzymes of animal, plant or microbial origin used in curing or flavor development

§136.110 Bread, rolls, and buns may contain as optional ingredients lactic-acid producing bacteria

§137.105 Flour may contain alpha-amylase obtained from the fungus Aspergillus oryzae” [2]

There have been many headlines and controversies of late regarding red dye [3] as poisonous and to be recalled under the new RFKjr appointment to NHS. It’s a good thing that more attention is being drawn to a subject few discuss for fun much less even knew existed. The average assumption is that everything is safe otherwise it will not be sold, right? Just like artificial dyes, however there are many shades to reevaluate this misused regulatory status and its abuse. While it’s very possible to remove dyes and seed oils, many of the above products don’t hold a connection in the public’s mind much to the benefit of those soulless companies I mentioned.

Playing fast and loose with regulation takes two main things for this type of GRAS regulatory capture of oversite to occur. The first way is described above and relies on general public ignorance and over trust. The second, and far more dangerous method is that of having advanced technology that is not yet regulated and can be exploited under GRAS until the manufacturer is stopped and a recall is issued and if lucky, usually not though, fines are levied.

In this next, and final, table for this article we look at a giant loophole opportunity within GRAS that will be exploited until regulators tell whichever soul dead company does what I’m going to describe, in the subsequent articles in this series, is stopped or properly regulated. A final decision letter revision of a new CFR series is going to be required to deal with the abuse possible within the “opinion letter” portion of GRAS.

Table 4. Substances Derived from Microorganisms Recognized by FDA as Generally Recognized as Safe in Opinion Letters

Enzyme

Carbohydrase, cellulase, glucose oxidase-catalase, pectinase, and lipase from Aspergillus niger

Carbohydrase and protease from Aspergillus oryzae

Carbohydrase and protease from Bacillus subtilis

Invertase from edible baker's yeast or brewer's yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae)

Of concern here is Bacillus Subtilis being used as chassis to produce cheap bacteria a disintegrin and metalloproteinase (ADAM) matrix metalloproteinases (MMP) scaffolds. “In terms of popularity as a laboratory model organism, B. subtilis is often considered as the Gram-positive equivalent of Escherichia coli, an extensively studied Gram-negative bacterium.” [4] as we proceed in the articles this is going to become critical in differentiating whether or not the product is actually GRAS or made by a semi virulent imposter (cheaper) chassis. What we know now in 2025 about ESBL’s, Mobile Genetic Elements, and miRNA requires an update opinion letter at least and a new code at best.

There is a huge amount of actual need for these products and over the next several articles you will see how hot this field is right now. Censorship is a part of it because I believe healthcare is a human right and the engine that’s privatizing our rights, with their supplement grift army, work very hard to make sure you remain willfully ignorant of what GRAS really means.

Ref’s

[1]

Microorganisms & Microbial-Derived Ingredients Used in Food (Partial List)

https://www.fda.gov/food/generally-recognized-safe-gras/microorganisms-microbial-derived-ingredients-used-food-partial-list

[2]

Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS)

https://www.fda.gov/food/food-ingredients-packaging/generally-recognized-safe-gras

[3]

RFK Jr. tells food leaders he wants artificial dyes removed from food products before he leaves office

Kennedy said removing dyes is a top priority of the Trump administration.

Will McDuffie and Anne Flaherty March 11, 2025, 3:45 PM

https://www.bing.com/ck/a?!&&p=15d9c24491bc4aa2a5969457255140183fb0bbd630ee39b79f9e489f80e7c0d9JmltdHM9MTc0NDU4ODgwMA&ptn=3&ver=2&hsh=4&fclid=04b31249-b120-6358-0095-07c8b037622f&psq=rfkjr+bans+dye&u=a1aHR0cHM6Ly9hYmNuZXdzLmdvLmNvbS9Qb2xpdGljcy9yZmstanItdGVsbHMtZm9vZC1sZWFkZXJzLWFydGlmaWNpYWwtZHllcy1yZW1vdmVkL3N0b3J5P2lkPTExOTY4MzEwNw&ntb=1

[4]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bacillus_subtilis