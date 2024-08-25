fermenti’s Substack

Fluoride and the Skin Microbiome Hair Follicle Disaster
Part 1 "absorption and adsorption"
  
Lars Peterson
1

July 2024

Christian Eugenics and the "Father of the Vaccine".
Race, Science and Destiny will Decide the 2024 Ballot
  
Lars Peterson

June 2024

How to Make Sumac Apple Sauerkraut
Video and Notes
  
Lars Peterson
2

May 2024

Linking Microplastic to Long Covid
A Multi Part Review Building Evidence that Microplastic is a Carbon Source for Both Commensals and Pathogens. #1
  
Lars Peterson

April 2024

"Sauerkraut Treatment" Presentation Series
Entire 100+ Hour Series with Free Links.
  
Lars Peterson
2
What Sauerkraut Actually Does to Help Me Quit Alcohol
Feed Your Cravings Away with new Scientific Evidence.
  
Lars Peterson
What Probiotics can do to Erase Alcoholism
“Probiotics-Based Treatment as an Integral Approach for Alcohol Use Disorder in Alcoholic Liver Disease”
  
Lars Peterson
Conversations with my GPT Model
#5 Holotomography and true Temporal AI "Digital Microbiome of Things"
  
Lars Peterson
Conversations with my GPT Model
#4 Claude and I develop an AGI Probiotic Manufacturing Pipeline
  
Lars Peterson

March 2024

Conversations with my GPT Model
#3: Claude and I resolve the ethics of agi probiotics with assembly and employment theory.
  
Lars Peterson
Conversations with My GPT Model
#2: CAUDE and I come up with a way to save humanity with ethical AGI probiotics.
  
Lars Peterson
Conversations with My GPT Model
#1: Making Patentble Life from Sauerkraut with GPT5 CLAUDE .
  
Lars Peterson
